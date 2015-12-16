Make OdishaDiary your Homepage
|
Bookmark us
|
Download our Toolbar
red
purple
orange
blue
green
Home
Entertainment
Odisha Profile
Odisha Calendar
Business
Cuisine
NGOs List
Tourism
Personality
Photos
Education
Mobile
Odisha Election Commission restricts broadcasting, publication of advertisements due to poll code
Indian sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo creates sand sculpture of Lord Jesus on New Year 2017 to spread world peace
English Text of PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the eve of New Year 2017
Puri: Lakhs of devotees throng Sri Mandir to offer prayer to Lord Jagannath and his siblings on the occasion of New Year 2017. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greets people of Odisha on the occasion of New Year . “Hearty greetings for joyous, peaceful & healthy...
Read More
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Election Commission restricts broadcasting, publication of advertisements due Panchyat Poll and implementation of poll code. SEC directs Collectors to stop disbursement of 'Aina' booklets at PDS stores . SEC asks Union ministries of PNG and Drinking...
Read More
Puri: On the ensuing New year Indian sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo creates a sand sculpture of Lord Jesus who spread world peace on the sea beach at Puri, Odisha. In the world now celebrate ensuing upcoming new year. International renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahaoo crea...
Read More
My fellow citizens, In a few hours, we will be ushering in the new year of 2017. 125 crore Indians will join the rest of the world, in welcoming it with new hope, new energy and new dreams. Since Diwali, our nation has been witness to a histo...
Read More
Cuttack: 64 CCTV, 4 high-powered movable CCTV cameras to be installed inside Barabati stadium during ODI between India & England says Odisha Cricket Association secy Asirbad Behera. “Stadium gates would be opened at 10 am four hours before the match. To keep an ey...
Read More
Bhubaneswar: Odisha submitted the report on Iranian woman Narges K Astari case to the Ministry of External Affairs. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj twitted it saying that she had received report from the state.Sushma had sought the report from Odisha government about the Iranian...
Read More
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed District Magistrate of Malkangiri to inquiry into the denial of ambulance facility to a dead child. Acting on the petition filled by Bhubaneswar based rights activist ...
Read More
Baragarh: Hrushikesh Bhoi will continue to play the role of 'Kansa' at Bargarh Dhanu Yatra; Decision was taken by Artiste Advisory Committee. It should be noted that Hrusikesh Bhoi, the man who plays the character of King Kansa in the Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, on Friday replied to a sh...
Read More
TOP NEWS
Lakhs throng Sri Mandir on the occasion of New Year 2017, Odisha CM greets people
Odisha Election Commission restricts broadcasting, publication of advertisements due to poll code
Indian sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo creates sand sculpture of Lord Jesus on New Year 2017 to spread world peace
English Text of PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the eve of New Year 2017
Odisha: 68 CCTV cameras to be installed inside Barabati stadium during India & England ODI
Odisha Govt submitted report on Iranian womann case to Ministry of External Affairs
Denial of Ambulance for dead child in Odisha: NCPCR orders inquiry
More Latest News from Odisha
Today's Photos
World famous sand artist Sand Sudarsan Patnaik creates sand art at Puri Beach on the occasion of New Year .
Sunday, January 01, 2017
View More
National & Global Affairs
For the first time in The Country, So many Police Personnel have been promoted: Union Home Minister
New Delhi: In a rare first, the Government has promoted more than 25, 000 Delhi Police personnel. The promoted police personnel are mostly of the ranks of Head Constables and Constables. In another first in police history, provisions have been made for out-of-turn promotions of women pol
►
Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa takes over as the 25th Chief of the Air Staff
►
CBI took TMC MP Tapas Pal on a three day remand to further interrogation
More National & Global News
Business Diary
Cash withdrawal limit raised to Rs 4,500 from ATMs
Mumbai: The RBI on Friday has issued a notice stating that cash withdrawal limit from ATMs will be increased to 4,500 per day from the current 2,500 with effect from January 1 next year. However, there has been no change in the weekly withdrawal limit, which stands at Rs 24,000, including from AT
►
Sugar mills produce about 66 Lakh MT of sugar so far
►
Coca-Cola India launches Aquarius, its first Active Hydration product in India
More Business News
Event Diary
Srjan to organise a two day festival Antardrishti on 9th & 10th January 2017 in New Delhi
New Delhi: Srjan is going to organise a two day festival "Antardrishti", celebrating the 91st Birth Anniversary of Legendary Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra on 9th & 10th January 2017 at Stein auditoriu
►
Kadambini to organise national writers' meet, Kadambini Patrika Haat on January 8
►
ICAR-CIFA observes Jai Kisan Jai Vigyan week
More Event News
Entertainment Diary
Handsome Hunks will compete for Mr Dubai title
Bhubaneswar: For the past many years we have seen a competition, where men gets groomed and now there is a competition
More Entertainment News
Video Gallery
Speech of Key Note Speaker Dr. Subramanian Swamy at KLF 2016...
Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Watch Video
Odisha Living Legend Award 2015 - Magazine Inauguration...
Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Watch Video
More Videos
City Diary
Bhubaneswar
Rourkela
Sambalpur
Puri
Berhampur
Cuttack
Kalinga Nagar
Sunabeda
Anugul Town
Baripada
Bhawanipatna
Jharsuguda
Talcher
Paradip
Paralakhemundi
Dhenkanal Town
Bhubaneswar
Leadership Training for women workers held
Report by Bhaskar Pradhan, Bhubaneswar: In a Bid to provide leadership Development among Domestic worker, Waste worker, Daily wage Laborer and unorganised workers f
►
Odisha Youth Innovation Award to Sidhant Patnaik student of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur
►
Celebration of Christ's Mass Day by Gifting Shoes To Tribal Students
►
Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Alumnus, Returns back Sainik School after three decades
►
National Entrepreneurship Network and Trident Organise Entrepreneurship Educator Programme
►
Regional workshop on Pulses Diversity & Exhibition held at Bhubaneswar
More news from Bhubaneswar
Rourkela
Short Term Course DIISL 2015 by Dept. of ECE, NIT Rourkela
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Rourkela: A short term course on “Design and Implementation of Instrumentation Systems using LabVIEW” was organised by Department of Electronics and Communic
►
Short-term course designed in NITR
►
Rourkela Steel Plant bags CII -EXIM Bank Award
►
Slow Judgement Delivery System – A Curse for Democracy -Prof (Dr.) Sunil Kumar Sarangi
►
Four workers injured in explosion at RSP
►
15th Annual Day Celebration of 'Paschimanchala' news paper held in Rourkela
More news from Rourkela
Sambalpur
Safety Fortnight celebrations begin at MCL
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Sambalpur: Mr A K Jha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited today inaugurated the Safety Fortnight celebrations 2015-16, an annual feature i
►
HQs-XI wins MCL Inter-Area Cricket Championship
►
Mahila Mandal celebrates Diwali in old age home
►
Odisha: Loka Sangathan Samabesh kicks off at Sambalpur
►
Media Must Play a Constructive Role in Women Empowerment
►
Demand for IIM in Odisha: Sambalpur bandh successful
More news from Sambalpur
Puri
Odisha: GRP to take Train fire mishap accused on remand
Puri: Ramachandran Subhas, who was arrested in connection with the fire mishap in three trains at Puri railway station, has confessed to the crime. The Puri Railway Protection Force (RPF), probing the
►
2,500 RSS volunteers in Odisha help devotees in Puri
►
Odisha DGP inaugurates Puri Traffic PS building
►
Sandy tribute to former Odisha Chief minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik at Puri beach
►
Odisha govt appointed IAS SC Mohapatra as chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration
►
Odisha CM reviews Nabakalebara preparedness
More news from Puri
Berhampur
Slum youth trained on Leadership and Active Citizenship
Berhampur: Gopalpur, 65 youth (man and women) has been participated the tow day long residential training on leadership and active citizenship under the Youth and urban government initiative under tak
►
Only 8 household toilets has been constructed in Berhampur city under Swachha Bharat Mission-Urban
►
Books are real friends n best medicine: N.Panigrahy
►
Children show the way for a safe Deewali in Berhampur
►
Youth knocked the door of district collector for toilets under Swachha Bharat Mission-Urban in Berhampur city
►
Kalua Yatra comes to an end with Kumar Purnima
More news from Berhampur
Cuttack
Odisha: Free Wi-Fi for all at the Cuttack railway station inaugurated
Cuttack: Free Wi-Fi for all at the Cuttack railway station was inaugurated by local MP and Railway Convention Committee Chairperson Bhartruhari Mahtab on Tuesday in the presence of Divisional Railway
►
Meritorious Girls Education Award - 2016
►
Awareness campaign on Dengue in Cuttack by Indian Red Cross Society, Odisha State Branch
►
CMC corporator quizzed over D-bros link
►
Swachh Bharat Rally marks KVS Foundation Day
►
Odisha HC dismisses PIL on Smart City
More news from Cuttack
Kalinga Nagar
Tata Power organises eye check-up camp at Kalinganagar
Kalinganagar: Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, has always undertaken initiatives to address the needs of the communities, and provided them with superior healthcare facilities. In
►
Tata Steel launches intense Campaign Against Dengue in Odisha's Kalinganagar Area
►
Tata Steel celebrates National Youth Day at Kalingangar
►
Tata Steel promotes use of alternative energy in Kalinganagar periphery
►
Body of a worker found in steel plant
►
Tata Power organises a drawing competition on energy conservation for students in Kalinganagar
More news from Kalinga Nagar
Sunabeda
HAL celebrates 70th Independence Day in engine division Sunabeda
Report by Nishapati Nayak, Sunabeda: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) celebrates its 70th Independence Day on 15 August 2016. Like every year this year also it was observed that with high sec
►
CMSB organized soft drink camp on the eve Aahar inaugural ceremony: Sunabeda
►
Republic Day celebrated in HAL Sunabeda
►
COPS conducts vehicle checking drive; Rs 5900 fine realized
►
Odisha teen wins top honour in KBI Asia Championship 2015-2016
►
Odisha: Hospital blamed over employees unfortunate death of HAL employee
More news from Sunabeda
Anugul Town
JSPL celebrates 2nd International Day of Yoga with mass yoga session
Angul: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) celebrated the Second International Day of Yoga with a mass yoga session participated by hundreds of employees with their family and people from the local vi
►
Odisha Khadi Board participate in Rahagiri Day celebration in Bhubaneswar
►
JSPL's Odisha Units celebrate 67th Republic Day
►
Children's Day Celebration at Jindal Schools
►
Shallu Jindal meets SHG members at Odisha's Angul
►
85th Birthday of Shri OP Jindal observed by JSPL in Odisha
More news from Anugul Town
Baripada
Odisha Viglance arrested Asst Engg and Jr Engg in Mayurbhanj
Baripada: An Assistant Engineer and a Junior Engineer were arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing in Mayurbhanj on Monday for allegedly taking Rs 14,000 bribe from a road construction contract
►
Gram Rojgar Sevak held taking bribe
►
Ambedkar statue reinstalled on birth anniversary
►
Controversy over school children in BJD padayatra
►
All Odisha Similipal Open Tennis inaugurated
►
Naveen's cheap rice to create an army of idle people: JMM
More news from Baripada
Bhawanipatna
Odisha: Four Govt. School Heads Complaint against protester
Report by Rajeev Lochan Rathan; Bhawanipatna: Four government school headmasters lodged complaint at town police limits against those leaders who forcefully took kids from the school campus to the pro
►
Odisha: Vedanta Conducts Safety Awareness Campaign in Lanjigarh
►
Odisha: Vedanta Foundation Organizes Healthy Baby Competition at Bhawanipatna
►
Orissa Vigilance raided office, residence of MVI
►
Vedanta Aluminium holds family planning camp in Orissa
►
Vedanta Aluminium Supports Orissa Power Lifter for World Championship
More news from Bhawanipatna
Jharsuguda
Odisha: Jharsuguda hosts workshop on uses of fly ash at Sesa Sterlite Complex
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Jharsuguda: Initiated by the District Administration, Jharsuguda a daylong seminar on Fly Ash utilization was organised here at Sesa Sterlite Complex ,Jharsuguda
►
Sesa Sterlite Observed National Fire Service Week 2014
►
Odisha: Noted Odia writer Jagadish Mohanty is no more
►
Odisha: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to build community hall at Jharsuguda
►
Somany Ceramics inaugurates Somany Exclusive showroom in Jharsuguda
►
Odisha: Political Violence creating stress in Jharsuguda town
More news from Jharsuguda
Talcher
Talcher Working Journalists' Association Organizes Mega Blood Donation Camp
Report by Dhiramohan Ray, Talcher: Talcher Working Journalists’ Association today organized a mega blood donation camp at Prajamandal Bhawan, Talcher on the eve of National Press Day. On t
►
Fortnight Odia Newspaper 'Anushilan' Publishing from Talcher celebrated 14th Annual Day
►
Cancer Awareness Camp organized by NTPC Talcher Kaniha
►
Odisha Journalists' body organised 4th Pillar Award Ceremony, at Talcher
►
NTPC organised Cleaning drive during Swachh Bharat Campaign at Talcher Kaniha
►
NTPC Talcher Super Thermal Power Station celebrated National Safety Day
More news from Talcher
Paradip
Paradip Port Trust, Paradeep Municipality jointly organised a clean beach festival
Paradeep: The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and the Paradeep Municipality jointly organised a clean beach festival named ‘Aama Paradip’ under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for two days on Friday an
►
Major fire breaks out at IOCL refinery plant at Paradip a week before PM Narendra Modi's visit
►
Odisha Governor visits Paradip Port
►
Paradip Port Trust observes National Unity Day
►
Odisha: 76 candidates remained in fray for Paradeep municipal polls
►
Canfest-2015 theatre carnival ends, finale play 'Mahiyasi' spell bounded Paradeep audience
More news from Paradip
Paralakhemundi
BJP will get majority in Parlakhemundi civic polls
Parlakhemundi: Gajapati district BJP president Tripati Nayak on Thursday claimed that the party would get a clear majority in the forthcoming Parla Municipality elections. Stating that the party has a
►
Odisha CM inaugurates development projects in Gajapati district
►
Iftar celebrate in Parlakemundi
►
Krushnachandra Gajapati anniversary celebrated
►
Orissa Chief Minister inaugurates Centurion University of Technology & Management at Parlakhemundi
►
Orissa: MP Siddhanta Mahapatra flags off Passenger train to Paralakhemundi
More news from Paralakhemundi
Dhenkanal Town
Lanco Foundation Odisha Organises Camp for Divyangs
Bhubaneswar: Odishadiary Bureau Lanco Foundation Odisha organised screening camp for Divyangs at Sahakar Avas Pradyog, Mashara, Binjharpur in the district of Jajpur last
►
IIMC Foundation Day Celebrated; 'Ethical media: Need of the hour'
►
IIMC, Dhenkanal organises seminar of Media and Governance
►
Odisha: Craftsmen across India showcase their product at Pallishree Mela in Dhenkanal
►
Odisha: Rain plays a spoilsport in Pallishree Mela, Dhenkanal
►
IIMC, Dhenkanal celebrates World Photography Day
More news from Dhenkanal Town
Sports Diary
Government Suspends Deemed Recognition of Indian Olympic Association
New Deli: Government has suspended the deemed recognition, granted by it to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) until the IOA reverses its decision to appoint Shri Suresh Kalmadi and Shri Abhay Chaut
►
Sports Minister Vijay Goel Felicitates Members of World Cup Winner Indian Junior Hockey Team
►
United Odia Cricket Association organizing final match of Victory Odisha Cup-2016-17 on 20th of January 2017
More Sports News
Odiya Orbit
Sri Sri University's Prof Srinivas Subbarao receives Outstanding Management Teacher Award
Cuttack: Prof Srinivas Subbarao of Sri Sri University has received the prestigious AIMS-IRMA Outstanding Management Teacher Award from Association of Indian Management Scholars (AIMS International) in collaboration with IRMA. AIMS-IRMA annual awards recognize individuals as well as
►
Odisha Boy Biswajit Mohapatra selected for Indian Idol 2016-17 season
►
Railway man and Acclaimed Painter Bijay Biswaal Receives Odisha Living Legend Award in Art
More Odiya Orbit News
District Diary
Odisha: Senior lawyer Ashok lenka passes away
Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: A senior lawyer Ashok Lenka was passed away following cardiac arrest in a private hospital at Bhubaneswar on Friday, he was 56. Report said that four days ago he had admitted in hospital for treatment but his condition was not improved later he passed away. Jaga
►
All Odisha Panchayat Executive Officer's Association Dharana Completed 25th Day
►
ALL Utkal C.T Primary Teacher's Federation sits on Hunger strike ,District Administration and DEO have not time to heed their
More District News
NRO
Srjan to organise a two day festival Antardrishti on 9th & 10th January 2017 in New Delhi
New Delhi: Srjan is going to organise a two day festival "Antardrishti", celebrating the 91st Birth Anniversary of Legendary Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra on 9th & 10th January 2017 at Stein auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi at 7 pm. “Antardrishti - moving towards excellence, follow
►
United Odia Cricket Association organizing final match of Victory Odisha Cup-2016-17 on 20th of January 2017
►
President Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017 on January 6, Odisha CM to grace the occasion
More NRO News
Interview
Interview with Soumendra Padhi, the Director of Bollywood film on Budhia Singh
He has brought laurels to Odisha. He took up a unique Odia real life story of Budhia Singh, the youngest marathoner, to create a fascinating biopic that has touched millions of hearts and has inspired many of us. Hindi film industry and reviewers are all praise for this inspiring debut. He is
►
Interview with Amrit Ruturaj, young IAS Officer
►
Interview with Ambassador Amarendra Khatua
More Inetrviews
Column
Window Seat | Mrinal Chatterjee
Gangtok Diary It was my first visit to Gangtok. And boy, it was love at first sight. Those, who have not yet visited Gangtok, it is the capital and the largest town of Sikkim- located in
►
Is Konarka temple collapsing?
►
Make In Odisha - Biotechnologies and Pharmaceuticals: An Emerging New Business Development Opportunity from Odisha and in India
More Column
Best of Odisha
Odisha Profile
Health
Industry
Administration
Calendar 2017
Tourism
Rath Yatra
Odia Festival
Directory
Odia Cuisine
Photo Gallery
Important Org.
Education
News Media
Agriculture
Politics & Policy
Emergency Service
ETv Priya Odia 2010
Business
Entertainment
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net