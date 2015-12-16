Make OdishaDiary your Homepage
Centre approved new rail line for Nuapada-Gunupur, Rs 935.72 crore sanctioned for the project
XIM Bhubaneswar organized HR Conference on the theme "Re-thinking People Management"
Odisha Governor inaugurates 48th Convocation of Utkal University
Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The Sunki landmine blast martyr Er Harekrushna Prusty’s dead body was reached deceased native village Padmapur under Raghunathpur block on Friday, civil administration and police personnel after paying guard of honour and floral tributes by local...
Bhubaneswar: The Centre has cleared State Government’s plea on setting up a new broad gauge railway line for Nuapada-Gunupur section extending up to Thiruvalli this fiscal’s budget. About Rs 935.72 crore has been approved for this new line. The government has also al...
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The second HR Conference on the theme “Re-thinking People Management”of Xavier School of Human Resource Management, Xavier University Bhubaneswar, started its proceedings on 3rd February 2017. This is one of the best annual HR events ...
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The world today has moved from an industry-driven society to a knowledge-driven society, the nature of capital, resources, processes, structure, etc all underwent a redefinition. It is the knowledge and the people who are become critical in today...
Bhubaneswar: Centre allocates Rs 700 cr for Khurda-Bolangir rail project in Odisha. Haridaspur-Paradip rail project gets Rs 200 cr . Rs 275 core budget allocation made for Jeypore-Nabrangpur rail project. Rs 250 cr for Talcher-Bimalagarh rail project in Odisha . Rs 1.5 cr fo...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt promoted 32 OAS Officers. About 32 OAS (Odisha Administrative Service) Officers have been promoted under various positions. 17 officers from Super Time scale were promoted to Superior Administrative grade. Similarly 15 officers got elevated to the Super Time Scale ...
Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Thursday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to declare Kendrapada MLA Kishore Chandra Tarai’s win in the 2014 elections as void in view of the allegation that he had mentioned his own name wrongly in the affidavit submitted to the ECI. A BJP...
Bhubneswar: The Institute of Odia Studies and Research has prepared MBBS entrance examination books in Odia. This was informed by the Institute of Odia Research and Studies, member secretary Dr Subrat Kumar Prusty. A committee comprising noted educationists, experienced doctors, p...
Today's Photos
8th Convocation of Utakal University ,Vani Vihar
Friday, February 03, 2017
National & Global Affairs
J&K DGP calls on Dr Jitendra Singh
New Delhi: The Director General of Police, Jammu & Kashmir, Shri S. P. Vaid called on the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh here yesterday.
UIDAI demonstrate at Zero Tolerance against unauthorized Agencies and Websites
Rs.1,350cr investment approved in Andhra Pradesh under Atal Mission for next 3 years
Business Diary
MCL CVO gets PSU Leadership award
Sambalpur: Mr Munawar Khursheed, Chief Vigilance Officer, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was conferred on PSU Leadership Award at the elets-PSU Summit, New Delhi. Mr Khursheed, who was felicitated by Union Minister of State for Steel Mr Vishnu Deo Sai, w
OSL Awarded by VPT for loading 2966 metric tons of Aluminium Ingots
Amitabh Kant launches India Innovation Index A joint initiative of NITI Aayog, DIPP and CII
Event Diary
Odisha: National Conference on Good Governance: Then, Now and Beyond
Bhubaneswar: There is a need for current stakeholders and future stakeholders in the policy process to come together in exchange of ideas and practices. For achieving goals of finding innovative solut
56th foundation day Sainik school Bhubaneswar celebrated
ASBM organising womenpreneurship skill development program
Entertainment Diary
I&B Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore inaugurates Bhojpuri Film Festival
Mumbai: Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore has said that Bhojpuri Fi
Video Gallery
Speech of Key Note Speaker Dr. Subramanian Swamy at KLF 2016...
Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Odisha Living Legend Award 2015 - Magazine Inauguration...
Wednesday, December 16, 2015
City Diary
Bhubaneswar
Rourkela
Sambalpur
Puri
Berhampur
Cuttack
Kalinga Nagar
Sunabeda
Anugul Town
Baripada
Bhawanipatna
Jharsuguda
Talcher
Paradip
Paralakhemundi
Dhenkanal Town
Panel discussion on #HomelessMatter
Report by Bhaskar Pradhan, Bhubaneswar : Right to housing/shelter is human right as recognized by Universal Declaration of Human Rights.Nearly 15 per cent of the population of Odisha lives in urban ar
Night in Bhubaneswar speaks on homeless matter
NALCO organized annual Flower & Vegetable Show at Nalco Nagar, Bhubaneswar
Yogoda Satsanga Society of India holds a public discourse highlighting the benefits of Kriya Yoga
A Unique Initiative Beyond Just Cycling In Bhubaneswar; Dinner with the dancing COP on Republic day
Republic Day Ride -2017: A Patriotic Act...
Prof Srinivas Subbarao of Sri Sri University delivers Key Note Address at NIT Rourkela
Cuttack: Prof Srinivas Subbarao of Sri Sri University recently delivered the key note address at the NIT Rourkela National Management Conclave on “Business, Innovation and
Short Term Course DIISL 2015 by Dept. of ECE, NIT Rourkela
Short-term course designed in NITR
Rourkela Steel Plant bags CII -EXIM Bank Award
Slow Judgement Delivery System – A Curse for Democracy -Prof (Dr.) Sunil Kumar Sarangi
Four workers injured in explosion at RSP
Safety Fortnight celebrations begin at MCL
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Sambalpur: Mr A K Jha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited today inaugurated the Safety Fortnight celebrations 2015-16, an annual feature i
HQs-XI wins MCL Inter-Area Cricket Championship
Mahila Mandal celebrates Diwali in old age home
Odisha: Loka Sangathan Samabesh kicks off at Sambalpur
Media Must Play a Constructive Role in Women Empowerment
Demand for IIM in Odisha: Sambalpur bandh successful
Vice Consul of Japan, Kolkata visits Chandra Sekhar Academy
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Puri: The ministry of foreign affairs of Japan organizes various exchange programs, JENESYS Programme (Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths) being
International sand artist Manas Sahoo created sand animation promotional video for Puri beach carnival 2017
Odisha: GRP to take Train fire mishap accused on remand
2,500 RSS volunteers in Odisha help devotees in Puri
Odisha DGP inaugurates Puri Traffic PS building
Sandy tribute to former Odisha Chief minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik at Puri beach
Children urge a girl child and adolescent friendly environment in Ganjam, Odisha
Berhampur: Berhampur Children’s Federation today celebrated the ‘National Girl Child Day’on 24 January, 2017. On this occasion the members of children’s federation organized me
Odisha: Two-Day Long Kite Festival Inaugurated at Gopalpur-On-Sea
Youth joined hands to lead development of Berhampur city through Berhampur Youth Federation
Slum youth trained on Leadership and Active Citizenship
Only 8 household toilets has been constructed in Berhampur city under Swachha Bharat Mission-Urban
Books are real friends n best medicine: N.Panigrahy
JPM Rotary Club of Cuttack Eye Hospital & Research Institute organising Silver Jubilee Conference
Cuttack: JPM Rotary Club of Cuttack Eye Hospital & Research Institute organized a Press Conference on the eve of Silver Jubilee Conference in Hospital premises. Rtn. PP. Sushanta Mohanty, Presiden
Odisha: Free Wi-Fi for all at the Cuttack railway station inaugurated
Meritorious Girls Education Award - 2016
Awareness campaign on Dengue in Cuttack by Indian Red Cross Society, Odisha State Branch
CMC corporator quizzed over D-bros link
Swachh Bharat Rally marks KVS Foundation Day
Tata Power organises eye check-up camp at Kalinganagar
Kalinganagar: Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, has always undertaken initiatives to address the needs of the communities, and provided them with superior healthcare facilities. In
Tata Steel launches intense Campaign Against Dengue in Odisha's Kalinganagar Area
Tata Steel celebrates National Youth Day at Kalingangar
Tata Steel promotes use of alternative energy in Kalinganagar periphery
Body of a worker found in steel plant
Tata Power organises a drawing competition on energy conservation for students in Kalinganagar
68th Republic Day Celebration at HAL Koraput Division
Report by Nishapati Nayak, Sunabeda: HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LIMITED (HAL) Republic Day celebrated on this Thursday near about 8.30 am and it would be the 68th occasion that the momentous
HAL celebrates 70th Independence Day in engine division Sunabeda
CMSB organized soft drink camp on the eve Aahar inaugural ceremony: Sunabeda
Republic Day celebrated in HAL Sunabeda
COPS conducts vehicle checking drive; Rs 5900 fine realized
Odisha teen wins top honour in KBI Asia Championship 2015-2016
JSPL celebrates 2nd International Day of Yoga with mass yoga session
Angul: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) celebrated the Second International Day of Yoga with a mass yoga session participated by hundreds of employees with their family and people from the local vi
Odisha Khadi Board participate in Rahagiri Day celebration in Bhubaneswar
JSPL's Odisha Units celebrate 67th Republic Day
Children's Day Celebration at Jindal Schools
Shallu Jindal meets SHG members at Odisha's Angul
85th Birthday of Shri OP Jindal observed by JSPL in Odisha
Odisha Viglance arrested Asst Engg and Jr Engg in Mayurbhanj
Baripada: An Assistant Engineer and a Junior Engineer were arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing in Mayurbhanj on Monday for allegedly taking Rs 14,000 bribe from a road construction contract
Gram Rojgar Sevak held taking bribe
Ambedkar statue reinstalled on birth anniversary
Controversy over school children in BJD padayatra
All Odisha Similipal Open Tennis inaugurated
Naveen's cheap rice to create an army of idle people: JMM
Odisha: Four Govt. School Heads Complaint against protester
Report by Rajeev Lochan Rathan; Bhawanipatna: Four government school headmasters lodged complaint at town police limits against those leaders who forcefully took kids from the school campus to the pro
Odisha: Vedanta Conducts Safety Awareness Campaign in Lanjigarh
Odisha: Vedanta Foundation Organizes Healthy Baby Competition at Bhawanipatna
Orissa Vigilance raided office, residence of MVI
Vedanta Aluminium holds family planning camp in Orissa
Vedanta Aluminium Supports Orissa Power Lifter for World Championship
Odisha: Jharsuguda hosts workshop on uses of fly ash at Sesa Sterlite Complex
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Jharsuguda: Initiated by the District Administration, Jharsuguda a daylong seminar on Fly Ash utilization was organised here at Sesa Sterlite Complex ,Jharsuguda
Sesa Sterlite Observed National Fire Service Week 2014
Odisha: Noted Odia writer Jagadish Mohanty is no more
Odisha: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to build community hall at Jharsuguda
Somany Ceramics inaugurates Somany Exclusive showroom in Jharsuguda
Odisha: Political Violence creating stress in Jharsuguda town
Talcher Working Journalists' Association Organizes Mega Blood Donation Camp
Report by Dhiramohan Ray, Talcher: Talcher Working Journalists’ Association today organized a mega blood donation camp at Prajamandal Bhawan, Talcher on the eve of National Press Day. On t
Fortnight Odia Newspaper 'Anushilan' Publishing from Talcher celebrated 14th Annual Day
Cancer Awareness Camp organized by NTPC Talcher Kaniha
Odisha Journalists' body organised 4th Pillar Award Ceremony, at Talcher
NTPC organised Cleaning drive during Swachh Bharat Campaign at Talcher Kaniha
NTPC Talcher Super Thermal Power Station celebrated National Safety Day
Paradip Port Trust, Paradeep Municipality jointly organised a clean beach festival
Paradeep: The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and the Paradeep Municipality jointly organised a clean beach festival named ‘Aama Paradip’ under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for two days on Friday an
Major fire breaks out at IOCL refinery plant at Paradip a week before PM Narendra Modi's visit
Odisha Governor visits Paradip Port
Paradip Port Trust observes National Unity Day
Odisha: 76 candidates remained in fray for Paradeep municipal polls
Canfest-2015 theatre carnival ends, finale play 'Mahiyasi' spell bounded Paradeep audience
BJP will get majority in Parlakhemundi civic polls
Parlakhemundi: Gajapati district BJP president Tripati Nayak on Thursday claimed that the party would get a clear majority in the forthcoming Parla Municipality elections. Stating that the party has a
Odisha CM inaugurates development projects in Gajapati district
Iftar celebrate in Parlakemundi
Krushnachandra Gajapati anniversary celebrated
Orissa Chief Minister inaugurates Centurion University of Technology & Management at Parlakhemundi
Orissa: MP Siddhanta Mahapatra flags off Passenger train to Paralakhemundi
Lanco Foundation Odisha Organises Camp for Divyangs
Bhubaneswar: Odishadiary Bureau Lanco Foundation Odisha organised screening camp for Divyangs at Sahakar Avas Pradyog, Mashara, Binjharpur in the district of Jajpur last
IIMC Foundation Day Celebrated; 'Ethical media: Need of the hour'
IIMC, Dhenkanal organises seminar of Media and Governance
Odisha: Craftsmen across India showcase their product at Pallishree Mela in Dhenkanal
Odisha: Rain plays a spoilsport in Pallishree Mela, Dhenkanal
IIMC, Dhenkanal celebrates World Photography Day
Sports Diary
Supreme Court appoints panel with former CAG Vinod Rai to run BCCI
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has appointed a four member panel to look into the administration of the BCCI with former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai as the head. Similarly, cricke
HAL, Koraput Division organized state level prize money archery tournament
Odia actor Sabyasachi chosen as Brand Ambassador in Odisha for the 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2017
Odiya Orbit
Sri Sri University Receives Best Innovative University National Award
Kamala Kanta Dash Bhubaneswar: Smt. Mridula Sinha, the Her Excellency Governor of Goa conferred Best Innovative University Award on Odisha’s Sri Sri University. Prof Srinivas Subbarao Pasumarthi, the Executive Registrar of Sri Sri University received the award from the Governor
Kalpana, an imagination film on saswat joshi life story directed by Ramesh Rout
Sri Sri University's Prof Srinivas Subbarao receives Outstanding Management Teacher Award
District Diary
Two folk based theatre featured on fourth day of Lok Jatra
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Koraput: Lok Jatra-A Festival of Folk Theatre Expressions of Bharat’ is a 5 day national level folk theatre festival organized by Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi in collaboration with Nandanik from January 27-31, 2017 at Sanskruti Bhawan, Koraput, Odisha. The
2nd Day of Lok Jatra organized by Sangeet Natak Akademi & Nandanik at Koraput
LOK JATRA-A FESTIVAL OF FOLK THEATRE EXPRESSIONS OF BHARAT started at Sanskruti Bhawan, Koraput, Odisha
NRO
Dubai Odia beat Kalinga Bira to win Odisha Cup Cricket Tournament 2016-17 in UAE
Dubai: United Odia Cricket Association, UAE successfully organized the final match between Dubai Odia and Kalinga Bira in the fourth edition of the Odisha Cup cricket tournament on 20th Jan, Friday at the Sharjah English School stadium. An energetic and inspired Dubai Odia(DO) won the coveted Odisha
Utkalika organizes a unique Handloom and Handicrafts Exhibition at Chennai
Western Odisha Community of UAE celebrates Puspuni 2017 In Dubai
Interview
Odisha's farmers and industries to suffer due to Mahanadi's mis-management: Ranjan Panda
The future of Mahanadi River is uncertain. The construction of dams on Mahanadi river by Chhattisgarh government is going to affect the agro and industrial sectors of Odisha alike. In a thorough conversation with Sandhyarani Sahoo , Ranjan Panda, the water man of Odisha narrates the dangers lying ah
Interview with Soumendra Padhi, the Director of Bollywood film on Budhia Singh
Interview with Amrit Ruturaj, young IAS Officer
Column
Multiculturalism in Indian Writing with Special Reference to Odia Literature
By Dr. Gourahari Das Dr. Gourahari Das presented this paper at the National seminar held at Thunchan Memorial on 29 January 2017 at Tirur, Kerala. Which was organized by Thunchan
The Perspective, The Proximate and The Persistent: Economic Survey 2016-17
Window Seat | Mrinal Chatterjee
