Make OdishaDiary your Homepage
|
Bookmark us
|
Download our Toolbar
red
purple
orange
blue
green
Home
Entertainment
Odisha Profile
Odisha Calendar
Business
Cuisine
NGOs List
Tourism
Personality
Photos
Education
Mobile
Dharmendra Pradhan alleges Odisha CM rejected Negotiation Committee on Mahanadi issue due to his vested political interest
Odisha: 12 Critical As Bus Overturned in Rayagada
Odisha CM rejected Centre's Negotiation Committee to address Mahanadi water dispute
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The third and final day of the 11th International Film Festival on Art & Artist was a great success, with a large number of visitors from a cross-section of the city’s population attending. The last day of the Festival had a variety ...
Read More
Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticised Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik over Mahanadi issue . Odisha CM has rejected Negotiation Committee formed by Centre due to his vested political interest says Dharmendra Pradhan. Efforts made at CMs’ level and c...
Read More
Report by Nishapati Nayak, Rayagada: At least 12 passengers were injured and critical as a bus carrying them overturned at Tayaput ghati in Odisha’s Rayagada district early this morning. According to information, the bus named ‘Sarala’ was carrying around 50 pass...
Read More
Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Saturday rejected the Centre’s Negotiation Committee to address the Mahanadi water dispute and instead insisted on formation of a tribunal to sort out the issue. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Modi rejecting the Negotiati...
Read More
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: South Asian Women In Media (SAWM)Odisha Chapter launched formally on Saturday at Bhubaneswar. SAWM - the South Asian Women in Media network is an affiliate of SAFMA, the South Asian Free Media association, a body of media persons from di...
Read More
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The January 19th announcement of Union Government to form a Negotiation Committee to solve water sharing dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh is a move to undermine genuine interest of people of both states those who are living and earning liv...
Read More
The future of Mahanadi River is uncertain. The construction of dams on Mahanadi river by Chhattisgarh government is going to affect the agro and industrial sectors of Odisha alike. In a thorough conversation with Sandhyarani Sahoo , Ranjan Panda, the water man of Odisha narrates the danger...
Read More
Bhubaneswar: The State Government is planning to lay more emphasis on eco tourism to boost more footfalls in tourism sector. This was informed by the Forest and Environment Secretary Suresh Mohapatra . He said this after an annual review of the department under the chairmanship of Chief...
Read More
TOP NEWS
JDCA 11th International Film Festival on Art & Artists concluded, PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan graced the function as chief guest
Dharmendra Pradhan alleges Odisha CM rejected Negotiation Committee on Mahanadi issue due to his vested political interest
Odisha: 12 Critical As Bus Overturned in Rayagada
Odisha CM rejected Centre's Negotiation Committee to address Mahanadi water dispute
South Asian Women In Media (SAWM) Odisha Chapter launched formally in Bhubaneswar
Mahanadi Banchao Jivika Banchao Aviyan says negotiation committee is an eye wash, tribunal is only option left
Odisha's farmers and industries to suffer due to Mahanadi's mis-management: Ranjan Panda
More Latest News from Odisha
Today's Photos
Inaugural function of the “FESTIVAL OF PEACE” -2017
Saturday, January 28, 2017
View More
National & Global Affairs
English rendering of the text of PM's Mann Ki Baat address on All India Radio
New Delhi: My fellow citizens, my namaskar to all of you! 26th January, our Republic Day was celebrated with joy and enthusiasm in every nook and corner of the nation by all of us. The Constitution of India, the duties of citizens, the rights of citizens and our commitment to democracy - these in a
►
Mahatma's Samadhi gets a make over after 15 years for increased visitor engagement
►
Govardhan Eco Village (GEV) observes 2017 as the year of Yoga
More National & Global News
Business Diary
Vedanta Lanjigarh observed 68th Republic Day
Lanjigarh: Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh observed the 68th Republic Day in its plant premises and the DAV Vedanta International School. After hoisting the national flag at the plant, Mr. Jalaj Malpani, Head Finance, Vedanta limited, Lanjigarh hoisted the National Flag in the DAV Vedanta International S
►
Adani foundation contributes Rs 5 lakh towards district Red Cross Society
►
MCL celebrates 68th R-day with patriotic fervour
More Business News
Event Diary
Day 3 of Lok Jatra Festival at Koraput, Odisha
Koraput: The third day of the national level folk theatre titled ‘Lok Jatra-A Festival of Folk Theatre Expressions of Bharat’ featured two folk forms Lanka Podi Jatra and Nacha. The festiv
►
International, national films showcased in 2nd day of JD Centre of Art's 11th International Film Festival on Art & Artists
►
National Entrepreneurship Network Mentoring Session at Sri Sri University
More Event News
Entertainment Diary
North East Film Festival platform for cultural integration - Ajay Mittal, Secretary I&B
New Delhi: Secretary, I&B, Shri Ajay Mittal has said the North East Film Festival (NEFF), Fragrances from the Nort
More Entertainment News
Video Gallery
Speech of Key Note Speaker Dr. Subramanian Swamy at KLF 2016...
Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Watch Video
Odisha Living Legend Award 2015 - Magazine Inauguration...
Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Watch Video
More Videos
City Diary
Bhubaneswar
Rourkela
Sambalpur
Puri
Berhampur
Cuttack
Kalinga Nagar
Sunabeda
Anugul Town
Baripada
Bhawanipatna
Jharsuguda
Talcher
Paradip
Paralakhemundi
Dhenkanal Town
Bhubaneswar
Yogoda Satsanga Society of India holds a public discourse highlighting the benefits of Kriya Yoga
Bhubaneshwar: Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS), one of India’s oldest spiritual and charitable organizations, with prominent history, founded by Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda in 1917
►
A Unique Initiative Beyond Just Cycling In Bhubaneswar; Dinner with the dancing COP on Republic day
►
Republic Day Ride -2017: A Patriotic Act...
►
Tata Steel Bhubaneswar literary meet concludes on a positive note
►
Apollo Hospitals launches Apollo Elder Care centers across cities
►
Sainik School Annual Athletic Meet Closes
More news from Bhubaneswar
Rourkela
Prof Srinivas Subbarao of Sri Sri University delivers Key Note Address at NIT Rourkela
Cuttack: Prof Srinivas Subbarao of Sri Sri University recently delivered the key note address at the NIT Rourkela National Management Conclave on “Business, Innovation and
►
Short Term Course DIISL 2015 by Dept. of ECE, NIT Rourkela
►
Short-term course designed in NITR
►
Rourkela Steel Plant bags CII -EXIM Bank Award
►
Slow Judgement Delivery System – A Curse for Democracy -Prof (Dr.) Sunil Kumar Sarangi
►
Four workers injured in explosion at RSP
More news from Rourkela
Sambalpur
Safety Fortnight celebrations begin at MCL
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Sambalpur: Mr A K Jha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited today inaugurated the Safety Fortnight celebrations 2015-16, an annual feature i
►
HQs-XI wins MCL Inter-Area Cricket Championship
►
Mahila Mandal celebrates Diwali in old age home
►
Odisha: Loka Sangathan Samabesh kicks off at Sambalpur
►
Media Must Play a Constructive Role in Women Empowerment
►
Demand for IIM in Odisha: Sambalpur bandh successful
More news from Sambalpur
Puri
International sand artist Manas Sahoo created sand animation promotional video for Puri beach carnival 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Puri: For the first time such a mega event is planned in Odisha in the tourist season. The carnival, which will be held in the lines of Goa carnival, will have lots of f
►
Odisha: GRP to take Train fire mishap accused on remand
►
2,500 RSS volunteers in Odisha help devotees in Puri
►
Odisha DGP inaugurates Puri Traffic PS building
►
Sandy tribute to former Odisha Chief minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik at Puri beach
►
Odisha govt appointed IAS SC Mohapatra as chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration
More news from Puri
Berhampur
Children urge a girl child and adolescent friendly environment in Ganjam, Odisha
Berhampur: Berhampur Children’s Federation today celebrated the ‘National Girl Child Day’on 24 January, 2017. On this occasion the members of children’s federation organized me
►
Odisha: Two-Day Long Kite Festival Inaugurated at Gopalpur-On-Sea
►
Youth joined hands to lead development of Berhampur city through Berhampur Youth Federation
►
Slum youth trained on Leadership and Active Citizenship
►
Only 8 household toilets has been constructed in Berhampur city under Swachha Bharat Mission-Urban
►
Books are real friends n best medicine: N.Panigrahy
More news from Berhampur
Cuttack
JPM Rotary Club of Cuttack Eye Hospital & Research Institute organising Silver Jubilee Conference
Cuttack: JPM Rotary Club of Cuttack Eye Hospital & Research Institute organized a Press Conference on the eve of Silver Jubilee Conference in Hospital premises. Rtn. PP. Sushanta Mohanty, Presiden
►
Odisha: Free Wi-Fi for all at the Cuttack railway station inaugurated
►
Meritorious Girls Education Award - 2016
►
Awareness campaign on Dengue in Cuttack by Indian Red Cross Society, Odisha State Branch
►
CMC corporator quizzed over D-bros link
►
Swachh Bharat Rally marks KVS Foundation Day
More news from Cuttack
Kalinga Nagar
Tata Power organises eye check-up camp at Kalinganagar
Kalinganagar: Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, has always undertaken initiatives to address the needs of the communities, and provided them with superior healthcare facilities. In
►
Tata Steel launches intense Campaign Against Dengue in Odisha's Kalinganagar Area
►
Tata Steel celebrates National Youth Day at Kalingangar
►
Tata Steel promotes use of alternative energy in Kalinganagar periphery
►
Body of a worker found in steel plant
►
Tata Power organises a drawing competition on energy conservation for students in Kalinganagar
More news from Kalinga Nagar
Sunabeda
68th Republic Day Celebration at HAL Koraput Division
Report by Nishapati Nayak, Sunabeda: HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LIMITED (HAL) Republic Day celebrated on this Thursday near about 8.30 am and it would be the 68th occasion that the momentous
►
HAL celebrates 70th Independence Day in engine division Sunabeda
►
CMSB organized soft drink camp on the eve Aahar inaugural ceremony: Sunabeda
►
Republic Day celebrated in HAL Sunabeda
►
COPS conducts vehicle checking drive; Rs 5900 fine realized
►
Odisha teen wins top honour in KBI Asia Championship 2015-2016
More news from Sunabeda
Anugul Town
JSPL celebrates 2nd International Day of Yoga with mass yoga session
Angul: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) celebrated the Second International Day of Yoga with a mass yoga session participated by hundreds of employees with their family and people from the local vi
►
Odisha Khadi Board participate in Rahagiri Day celebration in Bhubaneswar
►
JSPL's Odisha Units celebrate 67th Republic Day
►
Children's Day Celebration at Jindal Schools
►
Shallu Jindal meets SHG members at Odisha's Angul
►
85th Birthday of Shri OP Jindal observed by JSPL in Odisha
More news from Anugul Town
Baripada
Odisha Viglance arrested Asst Engg and Jr Engg in Mayurbhanj
Baripada: An Assistant Engineer and a Junior Engineer were arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing in Mayurbhanj on Monday for allegedly taking Rs 14,000 bribe from a road construction contract
►
Gram Rojgar Sevak held taking bribe
►
Ambedkar statue reinstalled on birth anniversary
►
Controversy over school children in BJD padayatra
►
All Odisha Similipal Open Tennis inaugurated
►
Naveen's cheap rice to create an army of idle people: JMM
More news from Baripada
Bhawanipatna
Odisha: Four Govt. School Heads Complaint against protester
Report by Rajeev Lochan Rathan; Bhawanipatna: Four government school headmasters lodged complaint at town police limits against those leaders who forcefully took kids from the school campus to the pro
►
Odisha: Vedanta Conducts Safety Awareness Campaign in Lanjigarh
►
Odisha: Vedanta Foundation Organizes Healthy Baby Competition at Bhawanipatna
►
Orissa Vigilance raided office, residence of MVI
►
Vedanta Aluminium holds family planning camp in Orissa
►
Vedanta Aluminium Supports Orissa Power Lifter for World Championship
More news from Bhawanipatna
Jharsuguda
Odisha: Jharsuguda hosts workshop on uses of fly ash at Sesa Sterlite Complex
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Jharsuguda: Initiated by the District Administration, Jharsuguda a daylong seminar on Fly Ash utilization was organised here at Sesa Sterlite Complex ,Jharsuguda
►
Sesa Sterlite Observed National Fire Service Week 2014
►
Odisha: Noted Odia writer Jagadish Mohanty is no more
►
Odisha: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to build community hall at Jharsuguda
►
Somany Ceramics inaugurates Somany Exclusive showroom in Jharsuguda
►
Odisha: Political Violence creating stress in Jharsuguda town
More news from Jharsuguda
Talcher
Talcher Working Journalists' Association Organizes Mega Blood Donation Camp
Report by Dhiramohan Ray, Talcher: Talcher Working Journalists’ Association today organized a mega blood donation camp at Prajamandal Bhawan, Talcher on the eve of National Press Day. On t
►
Fortnight Odia Newspaper 'Anushilan' Publishing from Talcher celebrated 14th Annual Day
►
Cancer Awareness Camp organized by NTPC Talcher Kaniha
►
Odisha Journalists' body organised 4th Pillar Award Ceremony, at Talcher
►
NTPC organised Cleaning drive during Swachh Bharat Campaign at Talcher Kaniha
►
NTPC Talcher Super Thermal Power Station celebrated National Safety Day
More news from Talcher
Paradip
Paradip Port Trust, Paradeep Municipality jointly organised a clean beach festival
Paradeep: The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and the Paradeep Municipality jointly organised a clean beach festival named ‘Aama Paradip’ under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for two days on Friday an
►
Major fire breaks out at IOCL refinery plant at Paradip a week before PM Narendra Modi's visit
►
Odisha Governor visits Paradip Port
►
Paradip Port Trust observes National Unity Day
►
Odisha: 76 candidates remained in fray for Paradeep municipal polls
►
Canfest-2015 theatre carnival ends, finale play 'Mahiyasi' spell bounded Paradeep audience
More news from Paradip
Paralakhemundi
BJP will get majority in Parlakhemundi civic polls
Parlakhemundi: Gajapati district BJP president Tripati Nayak on Thursday claimed that the party would get a clear majority in the forthcoming Parla Municipality elections. Stating that the party has a
►
Odisha CM inaugurates development projects in Gajapati district
►
Iftar celebrate in Parlakemundi
►
Krushnachandra Gajapati anniversary celebrated
►
Orissa Chief Minister inaugurates Centurion University of Technology & Management at Parlakhemundi
►
Orissa: MP Siddhanta Mahapatra flags off Passenger train to Paralakhemundi
More news from Paralakhemundi
Dhenkanal Town
Lanco Foundation Odisha Organises Camp for Divyangs
Bhubaneswar: Odishadiary Bureau Lanco Foundation Odisha organised screening camp for Divyangs at Sahakar Avas Pradyog, Mashara, Binjharpur in the district of Jajpur last
►
IIMC Foundation Day Celebrated; 'Ethical media: Need of the hour'
►
IIMC, Dhenkanal organises seminar of Media and Governance
►
Odisha: Craftsmen across India showcase their product at Pallishree Mela in Dhenkanal
►
Odisha: Rain plays a spoilsport in Pallishree Mela, Dhenkanal
►
IIMC, Dhenkanal celebrates World Photography Day
More news from Dhenkanal Town
Sports Diary
Blue Voda Packaged Drinking Water Extends Support to T20 world Cup Cricket for the Blind as the Associate Partner
Bhubaneswar: With the 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2017 just a few days away, the newly launched Brand of Packaged Drinking Water “Blue Voda”, a product of Union Foods Pvt Ltd h
►
Dubai Odia beat Kalinga Bira to win Odisha Cup Cricket Tournament 2016-17 in UAE
►
Honda racers steal the show at the season finale of National Championship
More Sports News
Odiya Orbit
Sri Sri University Receives Best Innovative University National Award
Kamala Kanta Dash Bhubaneswar: Smt. Mridula Sinha, the Her Excellency Governor of Goa conferred Best Innovative University Award on Odisha’s Sri Sri University. Prof Srinivas Subbarao Pasumarthi, the Executive Registrar of Sri Sri University received the award from the Governor
►
Kalpana, an imagination film on saswat joshi life story directed by Ramesh Rout
►
Sri Sri University's Prof Srinivas Subbarao receives Outstanding Management Teacher Award
More Odiya Orbit News
District Diary
2nd Day of Lok Jatra organized by Sangeet Natak Akademi & Nandanik at Koraput
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Koraput: The second day of ‘Lok Jatra-A Festival of Folk Theatre Expressions of Bharat’ organized by Nandanik in collaboration with Nandanik at Sanskruti Bhawan, Koraput featured ‘Prahlad Natak’ by Laxmi Nrusingha Natya Sangha of Gan
►
LOK JATRA-A FESTIVAL OF FOLK THEATRE EXPRESSIONS OF BHARAT started at Sanskruti Bhawan, Koraput, Odisha
►
Republic Day celebrated with enthusiasm in Jagatsinghpur
More District News
NRO
Dubai Odia beat Kalinga Bira to win Odisha Cup Cricket Tournament 2016-17 in UAE
Dubai: United Odia Cricket Association, UAE successfully organized the final match between Dubai Odia and Kalinga Bira in the fourth edition of the Odisha Cup cricket tournament on 20th Jan, Friday at the Sharjah English School stadium. An energetic and inspired Dubai Odia(DO) won the coveted Odisha
►
Utkalika organizes a unique Handloom and Handicrafts Exhibition at Chennai
►
Western Odisha Community of UAE celebrates Puspuni 2017 In Dubai
More NRO News
Interview
Odisha's farmers and industries to suffer due to Mahanadi's mis-management: Ranjan Panda
The future of Mahanadi River is uncertain. The construction of dams on Mahanadi river by Chhattisgarh government is going to affect the agro and industrial sectors of Odisha alike. In a thorough conversation with Sandhyarani Sahoo , Ranjan Panda, the water man of Odisha narrates the dangers lying ah
►
Interview with Soumendra Padhi, the Director of Bollywood film on Budhia Singh
►
Interview with Amrit Ruturaj, young IAS Officer
More Inetrviews
Column
Window Seat | Mrinal Chatterjee
Winter in Jaipur I live in Dhenkanal, Central Odisha, where we look forward to winter. Winter here is mild and it brings with it loads of fresh vegetables in the local market and flowers in our garde
►
Window Seat | Mrinal Chatterjee
►
Toilet facilities on the long route bus journey a dire need in Odisha
More Column
Best of Odisha
Odisha Profile
Health
Industry
Administration
Calendar 2017
Tourism
Rath Yatra
Odia Festival
Directory
Odia Cuisine
Photo Gallery
Important Org.
Education
News Media
Agriculture
Politics & Policy
Emergency Service
ETv Priya Odia 2010
Business
Entertainment
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net