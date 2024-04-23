India Universities Rugby & Chess Teams declared for World University Rugby & Chess Championships; 8 from Odisha including 7 from KIIT-KISS selected.

The 2024 FISU World University Rugby 7s Championship is scheduled from 10th – 12th June 2024 at Aix-en-Provence, France and World University Chess Championship is scheduled from 25th – 30th June 2024 at Entebbe, Uganda. Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the selection trials of Indian Universities (M & W) Rugby 7s & Chess Teams at KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar from 18th – 22nd April 2024.

The selection committee of Chess included Mr. Sekhar Chandra Sahu, International Master & Sr. FIDE Trainer; Mr. Ranjan Mohanty, International rated Chess Player & FIDE Instructor; Ms. Aparajita Gochhikar, Candidate Master (CM) & FIDE Instructor, Medallist; World Amateur Chess Championship 2016 & Commonwealth Chess Championship 2013 and Rugby included Mr. Shehzad Rabadi, World Rugby Level 2 Qualified Coach & World Rugby Qualified Coach Educator; Ms. Bhagyalaxmi Barik, Asian Games 2010 along with Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports & Yoga, KIIT-Deemed to be University as the Chairman of the Selection Committee for both the disciplines.

For the 1st time the Indian Universities Rugby Team will be participating in the World University Rugby 7s Championship. The team list is as follows.

Sl GIRLS TEAM UNIVERSITY NAME BOYS TEAM UNIVERSITY NAME 1 Sandhyarani Tudu Chandigarh University Manoj Kumar Sing KIIT University 2 Gomti Lovely Professional University Tejas Patil Bharati Vidyapeeth 3 Kalyani Patil Shivaji University Monu Chandigarh University 4 Bhumika Shukla Chandigarh University Aryan Dixit University of Mumbai 5 Sunita Hansdah Chandigarh University Jugal Kishor Majhi KISS University 6 Ujjwala Ghuge University of Mumbai Hardik Rajebhosale Shivaji University 7 Naina Chandigarh University Binod Marandi KIIT University 8 Akanksha Katkade Shivaji University Sale Majhi KIIT University 9 Vaishnavi Patil Shivaji University Pranav Patil Bharati Vidyapeeth 10 Sakshi Kumbhar Shivaji University Rohit Kadam Bharati Vidyapeeth 11 Nirmalya Rout KIIT University Raju Kumar Chandigarh University 12 Dumuni Marndi KISS University Divesh Devadiga University of Mumbai RESERVE PLAYERS 1 Shubhangi Gavade Shivaji University Makaranda Pradhan KISS University 2 Swati Mali Shivaji University Raj Kumar Chandigarh University 3 Tarulata Naik KIIT University Dishant Datt Chandigarh University 4 Ranjita Naik KIIT University Fanindra Bhoi KISS University

From KIIT University a total of 4 players (3 Men – Manoj Kumar Sing, Binod Marndi & Sale Majhi & 1 Women – Nirmalya Rout) & from KISS University a total of 2 players (1 Men – Jugal Kishore Majhi & 1 Women – Dumuni Marndi) have been selected to be a part of the Indian Universities Rugby Teams for the World University Rugby 7s Championship. 2 Women Players Tarulata Naik & Ranjita Naik from KIIT & 2 Men Players Makaranda Pradhan & Fanindra Bhoi from KISS are in reserve list.

The Indian Universities Chess Team will be participating for the 2nd time in the World University Chess Championship 2024 at Entebbe, Uganda after making its debut in the year 2018 at Aracaju, Brazil. For the 1st time one tribal girl Junu Birua from KISS University has been selected in the Indian Universities Chess (W) Team and Saina Salonika from Odisha representing Delhi University is also a member of the team. The team list is as follows.

Sl GIRLS TEAM UNIVERSITY NAME 1 Aakanksha Hagawane Bharati Vidyapeeth 2 Mokshada Mahajan Bharati Vidyapeeth 3 Saina Salonika Delhi University 4 Junu Birua KISS University

Dr. Baljit Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary (YA & Sports), Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi expressed his happiness regarding the conduct of selection trials of the Indian Universities Rugby & Chess Teams at KIIT premises in a smooth manner. He was elated to see many tribal players selected in the Teams and conveyed his good wishes to Prof. Samanta for his efforts for the upliftment of Tribals through education & sports.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS thanked Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi for giving KIIT the opportunity to conduct these trials and congratulated all the players of KIIT & KISS on being part of the Indian University Rugby & Chess Teams and wished them good luck.