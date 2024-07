Bhubaneswar: Today in the Assembly, Chief Minister Mr. Mohan Charan Majhi was met by journalists in his chamber. They congratulated the Chief Minister for presenting a sound, development oriented and public welfare budget for the people of the state. Along with this, the journalists informed the Chief Minister about their various problems. The Chief Minister said that he is aware of all this. The government will look into the problems faced by the journalists and take appropriate measures.