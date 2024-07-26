Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated an exclusive sales center of Textiles at Biju Patnaik Airport premises

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has inaugurated an exclusive sales center of Textiles at Biju Patnaik Airport premises. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that this special showroom of Bayonika will represent the traditional handicrafts of Odisha outside the state and the country and it will help in spreading the word. The Chief Minister further said that Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has always emphasized on the promotion of local products (Vocal for Local). Based on this visionary idea of ​​the Prime Minister, this initiative will help to promote Odisha’s handicrafts as well as other local products at the national and international level.