Climate Change Poses Threat to Food Security, Reports Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

To address the issue of climate change the Government is implementing National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) with the aim to make Indian agriculture more resilient to the changing climate. The NMSA is one of the missions under National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) which supports sustainable agricultural production in the country through its various schemes. Initially NMSA was approved for three major components comprising, Rainfed Area Development (RAD); On-Farm Water Management (OFWM); and Soil Health Management (SHM). Subsequently, new programmes such as Soil Health Card (SHC), Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), Mission Organic Value Chain Development in North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), Per Drop More Crop, National Bamboo Mission (NBM) etc. were also included.

To safeguard food security for future in the face of changing climate the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India has launched a flagship network project namely National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA). The project aims to study the impact of climate change on agriculture including crops, livestock, horticulture and fisheries and to develop and promote climate resilient technologies in agriculture which will address vulnerable areas of the country and the outputs of the project will help the districts and regions prone to extreme weather conditions like droughts, floods, frost, heat waves, etc. to cope with such extremes. The salient achievements under ICAR are as follows: