FICCI FLO organized fashion show “Labanyvati”

Bhubaneswar: FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar chapter, in partnership with the Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department Government of Odisha, hosted the “Labanyavati (Hasta Tanta Ra Kabita)” event at Welcome Hotel by ITC in Bhubaneswar. The event was attended by notable guests including Minister of State (MoS) with Handloom & Textile, Shri Pradeep Bal Samanta, Jagganath Sanskruti Resarcher, Pandit Matruprasad Mishra, and FLO Bhubaneswar chapter Chairperson Rashmi Sahoo. FLO members and other distinguished personalities were also present to witness the amalgamation of handloom with a modern touch.

FLO- Bhubaneswar orchestrated this handloom fashion show to promote “Odia Asmita” as the central theme. FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter Chairperson Rashmi Sahoo remarked, “The idea was to provide a platform for weavers and both emerging and established designers to showcase Odisha’s intricate handloom designs on the ramp.” During this event, Geeta Meher (Sonepur Cluster), Sangeeta Meher (Gabjore Cluster), Bhagirathi Meher (Sonepur Cluster), Bhubaneswar Meher (Gabjore Cluster), Prahpllad Mahonto (Kotpad Cluster), and Chhabi (Kotpad Cluster) were honored for their exceptional work as weavers by Hon. Minister Shree Pradeep Bal Samanta.

The fashion show featured the finest collections from various budding and established designers like Reemly Design Studio, Orange Strings, Bahaar, Soul by Indian, Galang Gabaan, and Keembadanti. Prominent personalities like Prakruti Mishra, B. M Baisali, Smrutishree Singh, and Suryamayee Mohapatra donned these intricate designs as Showstoppers during the ramp walk.