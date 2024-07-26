ODM Global School Hosts Transformative Masterclass with Olympian Parag Patil

Bhubaneswar : In a groundbreaking initiative, ODM Global School, Bhubaneswar, hosted a transformative ODM Masterclass session on 26 July 2024, featuring the legendary senior Olympian and International coach Parag Patil. The event provided an unparalleled opportunity for students to gain invaluable insights into the world of sports, leadership, and personal excellence.

Mr Parag Patil, a name synonymous with sporting excellence, has carved out an illustrious career in athletics. He has secured 17 medals for India in athletics, including two gold, eleven silver, and four bronze. He serves as the Founder and Director of Champion’s Edges and a Fitness Coach and Consultant at Adelaide Warriors Cricket Club in Australia. Additionally, Mr Patil is a Brand Ambassador for India at Strada Sports Technology in Perth, Australia and an International Coach for Marathons, Athletics, Sports Fitness, and General Fitness. His accolades include the Indian Achievers Award 2020 for outstanding performance in sports and the India’s Pride Award 2021. Beyond being a sports icon, he is also a Motivational & Inspirational Speaker, Chief Mentor at the Sports Academic Association of India (SPAA), and Strengthening & Mental Wellness Coach at the Indian Golf Circuit.

The ODM Masterclass is a visionary initiative by the ODM Educational Group, committed to nurturing excellence and deepening knowledge among its students. The Masterclass provides its students with a unique platform to interact closely with icons and role models who have achieved remarkable success in their respective fields and left an indelible impact globally through their achievements. Unlike traditional lectures or seminars, ODM Masterclass is designed to provide practical and immersive experiences. Each session is crafted to offer real-world insights and practical wisdom directly from the legends.

Reflecting on the event, Mr Patil stated, “It was an absolute honour to engage with the bright and enthusiastic students of ODM Global School. Their eagerness to learn and their passion for excellence are truly inspiring. I am confident that these young minds will achieve great success in the future. Sharing my journey and the lessons I’ve learned along the way with them has been a rewarding experience.”

Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, chairman of ODM Educational Group, shared his thoughts on the impactful session: “We are privileged to have had Mr. Parag Patil with us today. His achievements and dedication serve as a beacon of inspiration for our students. The ODM Masterclass initiative aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application, and today’s session with Mr. Patil perfectly encapsulates that vision. We are committed to providing our students with opportunities that promote their growth and development both academically and personally.”

The Masterclass had a profound impact on the students. This interactive session allowed students to ask questions and gain direct feedback from a sports icon, making the learning experience highly impactful and memorable.

The ODM Masterclass session with Parag Patil demonstrates ODM Glbal School’s unwavering commitment to providing its students with enriching educational experiences that go beyond the classroom. By bringing legends like Mr Patil to share their journeys and wisdom, the school ensures that its students are inspired and prepared to achieve greatness in all their endeavours.