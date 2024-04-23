World Energy Congress 2024: Power Secretary and Indian Ambassador Inaugurates IREDA Stall at India Pavilion

Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power and Mrs. Reenat Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the Netherlands, jointly inaugurated the India Pavilion at the 26th World Energy Congress (WEC) 2024 today. Participated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) and other CPSEs under the Ministry of Power, New & Renewable Energy, Coal and Petroleum & Natural Gas, the pavilion serves as a testament to the country’s technological progress in the energy and power sector.

Welcoming Power Secretary and Ambassador of India to Netherlands, to the exhibition pavilion, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD of IREDA, along with CMDs of other participating Indian CPSEs, underscored the significance of India’s presence at the event. The visit of the Power Secretary and the Indian Ambassador at IREDA’s stall marked a significant exchange of ideas, focusing on IREDA’s initiatives and the transformative potential of renewable technologies in the energy sector. CMD, IREDA, provided insights into the company’s recent best-ever financial results, ongoing initiatives, and expansion plans.

The India Pavilion at WEC serves as a hub for showcasing innovative technologies and power generation practices, reinforcing India’s commitment to environmental conservation on the global stage.

Other CPSEs such as ONGC, NTPC, PFC, REC, Power Grid, NHPC, and SECI also participated in the flagship event, collectively reinforcing India’s leadership in the global energy transition.