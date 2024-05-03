Odisha: Sujata Karthikeyan posted as Special Secretary Of Finance Department

Bhubaneswar: After ECI directive on the allegation of BJP, Sujata Karthikeyan has been transferred from the post of Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Department of Mission Shakti and posted as Special Secretary of the Finance Department; she has also been removed from the post of Special Secretary of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department; Health secretary Shalini Pandit has been given additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Department of Mission Shakti and Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department.