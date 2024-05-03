MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES ITS 150TH HOTEL IN INDIA WITH THE OPENING OF KATRA MARRIOTT RESORT & SPA

Marriott Hotels, the namesake brand of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, today announced the opening of Katra Marriott Resort & Spa in the serene landscapes of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir. The brand’s debut in the spiritually significant destination, marks a milestone as the 150th Marriott International hotel to open in the country. Nestled amidst the serene landscapes of the Trikuta hills, popularly known as the Vaishno Devi Hills, this purely vegetarian resort offers a captivating blend of heartfelt service and spirituality. Here, guests are invited to partake in leisurely nature walks, all while immersing themselves in the vibrant culture and culinary delights of Katra.

Katra, a spiritual region known for Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine and Trikuta Hills, offers a picturesque landscape for the fulfilment seekers. The resort provides unparalleled access to the region’s nearby attractions, including Patnitop Hill Station, Mansar Lake and Krimchi Temple, all of which are within an hour’s drive from the resort. Katra’s local market is 5-mins away from the resort, where guests can enjoy authentic local cuisine and shop for traditional handicrafts and souvenirs, intricate papier-mâché creations and walnut wood carvings. The city is accessible by road and well connected to leading metro cities in Northern India like Delhi, Chandigarh and Amritsar. Katra is 50 kms from Jammu Airport and 222 kms from Srinagar International Airport.

Commenting on this significant opening for India, Ranju Alex, Area Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International said “As we celebrate the milestone opening of our 150th Hotel in India, we acknowledge not just our prominent presence in the country, but also the unique and enriching experiences our hotels provide through their distinctive architecture and design, world-class food and beverage offerings and curated amenities that provide exceptional, one-of-a-kind stays. We continue to have confidence in the resilience of our brands and our teams and remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing our growth through a strong pipeline of hotels.”

Inspired by the natural beauty of its surroundings, the design of Katra Marriott Resort & Spa seamlessly transforms myth into mesmerizing reality. The Greatroom lobby, comprising an open and warm reception with an enigmatic central sculpture adorned with ancient inscriptions envelopes guests with a calm, mystic aura from the moment they enter the resort. The flower chandelier, reminiscent of shrine offerings, offers an immediate connection to the beautiful rituals of the land. Each element, from the mandala-inspired lounge seats to every intricate detail, embodies the hotel’s unwavering commitment to seamlessly merging spirituality with breathtaking design, promising a transcendent experience for all who step through its doors.

Unforgettable Stays

Katra Marriott Resort & Spa features 100 modern, inviting guest rooms, suites and cottages, offering breathtaking views of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and lush green landscapes. Each cottage offers a sanctuary of relaxation with natural sunlight, plush comfortable bedding and contemporary comforts. Some of the rooms open to private balconies, providing guests with space to unwind and relax over the harmonious symphony of birdsong and views of rolling green hills. The cottage suites also feature a private swimming pool, allowing guests to indulge in a refreshing dip within the comfort and privacy of their own space.

For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the Quan Spa offers five therapy rooms with treatments that embrace the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and contemporary wellness practices. Enriching experiences are also provided through the rich nature cover that envelopes the Katra Marriott Resort & Spa. Guests can start their day with revitalizing yoga sessions or guided-walks amidst the picturesque backdrop of Trikuta Hills. As twilight descends, serenity awaits to soothe the senses, with the evening rituals of hi-tea at Vat Vriksh, commonly known as the banyan tree.

Fitness enthusiasts can recharge their body and mind at a fully equipped fitness center or indulge in some quiet calm by the poolside. Kids can enjoy themselves at the Kid’s Club, a wonderland of fun and engagement , with a dynamic play area that sparks joy and creativity.

Exquisite Dining

The resort promises a delightful culinary adventure for those seeking pure vegetarian and non-alcoholic indulgences. TPK (Three Peaks Kitchen), the contemporary all-day dining restaurant, features international favourites and the myriad flavours of traditional Katra cuisine. Meanwhile, the KBC (Katra Baking Company) is an inviting and sophisticated space for guests to relax and reconnect over bakery delights, artisanal teas, full-bodied coffees and creatively infused mocktails, dressed with seasonal ingredients amidst a relaxed ambiance.

A Place for Celebrations

With over 12,000 square feet of event spaces encompassing two stunning venues – The Pine Ballroom and Mulberry Hall, including three lawns the resort offers the largest banquet space in the city . With its flexible layouts and the picturesque landscape as a backdrop, the hotel emerges as an ideal destination to host weddings, intimate family gatherings, and corporate team outings

“We are excited to welcome guests to Katra Marriott Resort & Spa, our spiritual haven, nestled at the foothills of the divine Vaishno Devi Shrine, where hospitality meets fulfilment,” said Satish Srinivasamurthy, General Manager, at Katra Marriott Resort & Spa. “Whether you seek spiritual solace, leisurely indulgence, memorable weddings, or wellness escapes, we are dedicated to crafting enriching experiences and offering thoughtful services that reflect the true essence of wonderful hospitality.