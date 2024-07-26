Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited appoints Mr. Ravindra Kumar Kundu as the Managing Director

The Board of Directors at their meeting held this evening have appointed Mr. Ravindra Kumar Kundu as the Managing Director of the Company. The appointment is for a period of five years effective 7th October 2024.

Mr. Kundu has been the Executive Director of the Company since January 2020. Under his leadership, the Assets Under Management grew from Rs.67,000 crores in FY20 to Rs.1,53,000 crores in FY24 and profit before tax grew from Rs.1,500 crores in FY20 to Rs.4,500 crores in FY24.

Mr. Kundu has been with the Company for 24 years and has an overall experience of 36 years in automobile and financial services industry. Mr. Kundu has held leadership roles heading various functions including credit, collections and businesses.

Mr. Kundu is a Graduate in Commerce and has completed Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives from the Kellogg School of Management, Indian School of Business and an Executive Programme in Global Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.