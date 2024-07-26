Government Supports Seaweed-Based Organic Products and Biostimulants, Announces Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

In order to ensure a supply of good quality of Biostimulants to the farmers, the Government of India incorporated the Biostimulants under the Fertilizer (Control) Order,1985. Seaweed is one of the eight categories of the Biostimulants. Under the FCO the Government of India is empowered to specify the specifications of Sea Weed and also regulates its quality.

In addition, Government of India through Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying is promoting seaweed cultivation in the country. A set of projects worth total cost of Rs.193.56 crore with central share of Rs. 98.75 crore have been approved Under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and funds are released to coastal States/ UTs and R&D Institutions for development of Seaweed cultivation in the Country.

The approved projects include the following:

45,095 rafts & 66,330 monolines with inputs sanctioned for various coastal States/UTs, one Seaweed Park in Tamil Nadu and one Seaweed bank at Diu (UT of DNH&DD).

06 projects sanctioned with total cost of Rs.4.65 crore to R&D institutes for taking up seaweed seed plant production, pilot scale farming of commercially valuable seaweeds and feasibility studies for seaweed farming, awareness & training etc.,

– Seaweed cultivation is also promoted at Gulf of Kutch (Kori creek area) in Gujarat. Three proposals sanctioned under PMMSY to R&D institutes viz.

(a) Central Salt & Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSIR-CSMCRI),

(b) Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CMFRI) and

(c) Private Entrepreneur supported by NFDB, Department of Fisheries, GoI are undertaking seaweed cultivation feasibility, training and demonstration projects involving local villagers.

Government has been promoting organic farming in the country since 2015-16 through the schemes of Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER). PKVY is being implemented in all the States other-than North Eastern States, across the country whereas MOVCDNER scheme is being implemented exclusively in the NE States. Both the schemes stress on end-to-end support to farmers engaged in organic farming i.e. from production to processing, certification and marketing and post-harvest management Training and Capacity Building are integral part of the scheme.

Under both the schemes organic cultivation is encouraged and farmers are directly provided financial assistance of Rs. 15000/ha for 3 years under PKVY and Rs 15000/ ha for 3 years under MOVCDNER through DBT. The farmers have a choice to use DBT amount for consuming any of the organic inputs. However, Ministry of Agriculture does not provide separate incentives to farmers for using seaweed based organic fertilizers.