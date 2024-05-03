NationalTop News

Union Public Service Commission announces written results for Central Bureau of Investigation (DSP) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023

By Odisha Diary bureau

On the basis of the results of the written part of the CBI (DSP) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023 held by the UPSC on 16.03.2024 & 17.03.2024, the candidates with the under mentioned roll numbers have qualified provisionally for the Physical Standard Test (PST).

  1. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time and venue of the PST to be conducted by the CBI. In case any candidate, whose roll number figures in this list, does not receive any intimation regarding the PST, he/she may contact the CBI Authorities, immediately.
  2. The Marks and other details related to the Examination shall be available on the Commission’s website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result i.e. after the conduct of interview and will be available on the website of the UPSC for a period of 30 days.
  3. Candidates are also advised to intimate the change in their address, if any, to the CBI Authorities at CBI HO, 5B, C.G.O. Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003.

Roll Numbers as per list enclosed

CBI (DSP) LDC EXAMINATION, 2023

0800001 0800002 0800005 0800009 0800014 0800018 0800020 0800022 0800023
0800027 0800030 0800033 0800040 0800050 0800051 0800052 0800053 0800055
0800056 0800057 0800062 0800065 0800067 0800073 0800075 0800081 0800082
0800086 0800090 0800091 0800092 0800094 0800095 0800106 0800107 0800108
0800109 0800111 0800114 0800116 0800117 0800119 0800120 0800122 0800126
0800127 0800136 0800139 0800142 0800147 0800153 0800154 0800155 0800156
0800162 0800164 0800167 0800168 0800172 0800174 0800178 0800183 0800186
0800187 0800189 0800191 0800192 0800193 0800197 0800199 0800203 0800204
0800206 0800209 0800211 0800212 0800215 0800217 0800218 0800221 0800223
0800226 0800228 0800230 0800231 0800234 0800237 0800244 0800248 0800258
0800259 0800269              

