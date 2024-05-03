Union Public Service Commission announces written results for Central Bureau of Investigation (DSP) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023

On the basis of the results of the written part of the CBI (DSP) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023 held by the UPSC on 16.03.2024 & 17.03.2024, the candidates with the under mentioned roll numbers have qualified provisionally for the Physical Standard Test (PST).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time and venue of the PST to be conducted by the CBI. In case any candidate, whose roll number figures in this list, does not receive any intimation regarding the PST, he/she may contact the CBI Authorities, immediately. The Marks and other details related to the Examination shall be available on the Commission’s website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result i.e. after the conduct of interview and will be available on the website of the UPSC for a period of 30 days. Candidates are also advised to intimate the change in their address, if any, to the CBI Authorities at CBI HO, 5B, C.G.O. Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003.

Roll Numbers as per list enclosed

CBI (DSP) LDC EXAMINATION, 2023