Toyota Kirloskar Motor Unveils “T GLOSS”: A Comprehensive Car Detailing Solution

Bangalore : In line with its ‘customer-first’ philosophy, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. (TKM) today announced the launch of its revolutionary car care brand, “T GLOSS”, marking the brand’s foray into the world of car detailing. In response to the rapidly increasing demand for high quality and reliable car detailing services among customers in India, TKM is set to redefine the car care industry with its comprehensive range of solutions tailored specifically for Toyota vehicles.

Starting May 1, 2024, “T GLOSS” treatments will be offered at every authorised Toyota dealership in India. This provides customers with convenient access to quality car care solutions delivered in a highly professional manner, ensuring a delightful ownership experience.

As an industry first by any car maker, under the “T GLOSS” brand, TKM will offer a wide array of services curated to enhance a vehicle’s appearance, both inside and out. This includes ceramic coating, underbody coating, silencer coating, and internal panel protection. These treatments are not only aimed at enhancing the aesthetic appeal of vehicles but also offers certain degree of protection against environmental elements.

Customers can also avail comprehensive services such as interior enrichment and exterior beautification services that breathe new life into the car, revitalizing its aesthetic appeal and ensuring it looks as good as new. Additionally, for the well-being of the passengers, “T GLOSS” services go beyond the surface with AC duct cleaning and evaporator cleaning, contributing to an immaculate ambiance, promoting a healthier driving environment. All the services are meticulously designed to rejuvenate the interiors and exteriors of vehicles, providing a renewed sense of pride and satisfaction to Toyota owners.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thrilled to unveil “T GLOSS”, an innovative and industry first venture that underscores Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s unwavering commitment to ‘customer-first’ philosophy. We are witnessing growing trend among car owners who prioritize quality vehicle maintenance, and “T GLOSS” is designed to meet their needs by helping them keep their cars in excellent condition aesthetically.

“T GLOSS” is a one-stop-shop solution aimed at offering customers high quality car care solutions that are tailored specifically for Toyota vehicles to ensure safety and upkeeping of vehicles ultimately designed to offer a peaceful ownership experience. This launch marks a significant another critical milestone in our journey of delivering Toyota owners an all-encompassing car care solution that seamlessly aligns with our core values of quality, durability, and reliability (QDR)”

In addition to its extensive service offerings, “T GLOSS” will place strong emphasis on customization and flexibility to accommodate the diverse needs of customers. The services will be undertaken by highly skilled and trained professional to ensure integration of not only usage of high-quality material but also ensure the services are rendered in the most professional manner ensuring longevity of the vehicle’s aesthetics, including exteriors as well as interiors.

Over the years, TKM has strived to consistently improve customer experiences throughout the entire purchase and ownership cycle by implementing timely and relevant initiatives through value-added services that include the newly introduced “Awesome New Car Delivery Solution”, 5-Years of Complimentary Roadside Assistance Program and specialized schemes, aimed to make the dream of owning a Toyota vehicle a reality, ensuring a joyful ownership experience for our existing customers.