Second phase of General Elections 2024: Peaceful Voting Across 13 States/UTs, Over 60% Turnout

New Delhi: Voters from across 13 States/Union Territories turned out in large numbers today for the second phase of General Elections 2024. Despite scorching temperatures, approximately 60.96% of eligible voters had cast their ballots by 7 PM.

The polling was peaceful and 102 villages in Bastar division witnessed polling in Lok Sabha for the first time.

From bustling cities to remote villages, citizens of all walks of life, ranging from newlyweds to senior citizens, tribals to IT professionals, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), women, and youngsters, queued up patiently at polling stations to exercise their franchise. The resounding enthusiasm among voters underscored the significance they attribute to their democratic rights.

The deployment of webcasting in over 1 lakh Polling Stations facilitated real-time monitoring of the polling process, enhancing transparency and accountability. Special provisions were made in several constituencies, including Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria, and Munger in Bihar, where polling time was extended till 6 PM to accommodate voters amidst sweltering heat. Amenities such as shaded areas, drinking water, medical assistance, and fans were provided to ensure the comfort of voters.

One of the noteworthy highlights of today’s polling was the historic participation of citizens from 46 villages in Bastar and Kanker Parliamentary Constituencies in Chhattisgarh. For the first time in a Lok Sabha Election, these villagers cast their votes in polling booths set up within their own communities, reflecting the Election Commission’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and inclusivity in the electoral process.

The Election Commission’s efforts to facilitate voting among marginalized communities, including Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), elderly citizens, first-time voters, women, and transgenders, were commendable.

Many voters as also some polling officials came in their traditional attire to celebrate the “Chunav ka Parv”. In Sikar, Rajasthan, women voters came in their traditional attire braving the heat. In Varuna constituency in Karnataka, polling staff dressed in traditional attire welcomed the voters.