KIIT – KISS Students qualified for Paris 2024 Olympics

KIIT University Student & Olympian Priyanka Goswami partnering with Akshdeep Singh clocked 3:05:03 to make the cut and secured a Paris 2024 Olympic quota for India in the marathon race walk mixed relay event at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Antalya, Turkiye on Sunday. A new addition to race walk categories, the marathon mixed relay event will be making its Olympic debut at Paris 2024. The event is held in the relay format with teams, composed of one male and one female athlete, covering the full marathon distance of 42.195km in the following breakup – an initial 12.195km for the man, the next 10km for the woman, another 10km for the man and the woman covering the final 10km to the finish line.

Prior to this both Priyanka has already qualified in the individual Women’s 20km race walk event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

It is a great matter of pride that four students (Parul Chaudhary in Women’s 3000m steeplechase, Priyanka in Women’s 20Km Race Walk & Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay, Kishore Kumar Jena in Men’s Javelin Throw & Amit Rohidas in Hockey Men’s Team) from KIIT-KISS have already qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics. In the previous Tokyo Olympics 4 students from KIIT-KISS had participated, however in this edition already 4 students have already qualified and there are 7-8 students who are in contention to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic by ranking or quota. All the students thanked Prof. Samanta for providing them unconditional support & guidance in their sporting journey.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated all the students on qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics and wished all the athletes best of luck for their upcoming competitions which will help them in qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.