Tata Motors Limited, the leader Commercial vehicle Category, launches Intra V70, in their Pickup Range in Bhubaneswar with the message “ Sab Kuch Uthae, Har din Jeetaye”

Bhubaneswar: Tata Motors Limited, India’s most valued Commercial vehicle company launched its 5th offering in the Intra range after successful adoption of v10/v20/v30/&v50 in Bhubaneswar today. A state-wide roll-out is underway.

An unrelenting focus on product performance, reliability and an accessible and affordable after-sales network has made Tata the brand of Choice. Tata pioneered last mile transportation and fulfilled the aspirations of generations of Indians. Now, with its new launch, the company is introducing its valued customers to the next phase of Profitable Mobility.

The new vehicles are designed to deliver high performance onrange, load-carrying ability, gradeability and are designed to be durable.

Talking about the launch, Diptesh Subba, Area Manager- Odisha , said:

“We are delighted to present the new Intra v70. For decades, our customers have given us their unwavering trust and support. We are conscious of the responsibility a leader carries, so we have used our deep understanding of the customer to develop these safe, reliable, and high-performance vehicles which gives customer a better TCO over other competition vehicle ensuring better profitability and return from their investment. Range, load carrying capability and gradeabilityare a priority.To ensure after-sales support, we have set up a round-the-clock service. We will soon be launching the vehicle in all other locations of Odisha.