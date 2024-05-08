ADANI DAV Public School Celebrates Summer Camp

Dhamra : Summer Camp and Seminar cum Workshop was celebrated in Adani Dav Public School with great joy and happiness. The Principal of the school, Mrs Krishnapriya Sarangi inaugurated the programme. In Summer Camp, training and education of different kinds of co-curricular activities like Drawing, Painting, Palm Painting, Origami, Mask Making, Song, Balloon Bursting, Clay Modelling along with Yoga & Meditation were given to students. Students participated in all activities wholeheartedly and knew some easy tricks to do all assignments in less time. They played some games like football, chess, carom and stealing handkerchief to get a little break to refresh their mind. This programme was coordinated by Mr Arun Kumar Lenka.

A good number of parents of K.G Wings attended Seminar cum Workshop. CBSE Curriculum guidelines (NEP-2020) were discussed in seminar cum workshop. Parents enjoyed a lot by taking part in different activities like Pick & Draw, Storytelling, Fun with Picture, Be Quick, Clay Modeling, Guess the Emotions, Flower Making, Balancing the Ball, Mirror Game and Germ-Free Process. Moreover, they knew the use of Jadui Pitara in the programme. This programme was coordinated by Mrs Gayatri Mahapatra. The Principal, Mrs Krishnapriya Sarangi gave a clarion call to all participants to implement and utilize these learning takeaways for a better outcome in forthcoming days.