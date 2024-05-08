KIIT set an Example for Other Educational Institutions how to promote sports & games

The Annual General Meeting of the Sports Board of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi was Held Today at KIIT Premises. The Opening Ceremony Was Attended By Prof. G.D. Sharma, President, AIU & Vice Chancellor, University Of Science & Technology, Meghalaya; Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, Vice President, AIU & Vice Chancellor, Chatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur (Virtually); Dr. (Mrs.) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities (AIU); Dr. Baljit Singh Sekhon, Jt. Secretary (Youth Affairs & Sports), Association of Indian Universities (AIU); Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor, KIIT – Deemed to Be University; Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, Vice Chancellor, KISS – Deemed to Be University; Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT – Deemed to Be University; Dr. Prashanta Ku. Routray, Registrar, KISS – Deemed to Be University; Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports & Yoga, KIIT – Deemed to be University, Many Director Sports from various universities of Odisha (Utkal, Ravenshaw, Sambalpur, etc.) & India (JAIN, Guru Nanak Dev, University of Kota, DCRUST, Murthal, etc.) and also representatives of various National Sports Federation (Rowing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Sepak Takraw, Athletics). This is the 2nd time KIIT is hosting the AIU Sports Board AGM, earlier it had hosted it in the year 2017.

All the Officials of AIU including President, Secretary General & Jt. Secretary praised the efforts of Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and the role of KIIT University in the promotion & development of sports in the University sector. As a University KIIT has always been the flag bearer of AIU by hosting various National University Competitions since 2009 & also the 1st Khelo India University Games 2020. KIIT has been the Nodal Centre in the World University Games for the year 2017, 2019 & 2023 by conducting selection trials, Coaching Camps and also depositing the registration fees for the Indian Universities Teams.

The AIU Sports Division plays a pivotal role in nurturing a robust sports ecosystem within Indian universities, contributing to the holistic development of students and fostering a sense of pride and camaraderie among the academic community. The efforts of AIU sports Division is well vindicated by the stellar performance of Indian Team which secured 7th Position by winning 26 Medals (11 Gold, 5 Silver & 10 Bronze) in the recently concluded World University Games 2023 at Chengdu, China which was lauded by one and all. In the meeting all the members discussed the betterment of sports & athletes in the Universities and vouched to better the performance of India in the upcoming World University Games 2025 at Germany. Also a brief discussion was held for the allotment of various zonal & All India competitions to the universities.