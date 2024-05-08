Clove Dental, India’s Largest Dental Chain opens 12 new Clinics in a single day to reach a milestone number of 500 Clinics in the Country

Bengluru : Clove Dental proudly marks its 13th anniversary with a ground-breaking achievement of opening 12 new clinics in a single day and expanding its network to over 500 clinics. Having revolutionized the landscape of dentistry not only in India but also in Asia, Clove Dental has been at the pinnacle of delivering unparalleled dental care, setting new benchmarks for quality and accessibility. On achievement of this landmark milestone, Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to serving the nation through exemplary oral healthcare services. With renewed dedication, Clove prioritizes transparent, ethical, and all-encompassing treatments for their patients.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Amarinder Singh, Founder & CEO, Clove Dental, stated, ” Over the past 13 years, we have taken dental care to newer heights by opening clinics in almost 26 cities across the country. Our 500th clinic is a testament to our motto of providing quality dental care adhering to global standards and making India excel in this vertical, with the best of technology, and experts.”

Mr. Louis Shakinovsky, Group Chairman, Global Dental Services,“ Clove Dental has been the North Star of setting benchmarks in dentistry. Our unwavered commitment towards ethical practices, best of dental talent, technology innovations and affordable standardized pricing, have enabled us to follow a customer first approach.”

Lt Gen (Retd) Dr Vimal Arora, Chief Clinical Officer, Clove Dental stated, “Over the past 13 years, with a focus on building technology in-house, along with robust training of doctors and dental assistants, Clove Dental clinics have set outstanding benchmarks. Our unique standardized processes of peer-to-peer reviews, 10X safety protocols, 4-step sterilization and all days of week open policy have made Clove Dental the undisputed leader.”

Clove Dental prides itself on having the largest number of doctors under one organization. The dental force has treated over 20 lakh patients of which 8 lakh successful treatments in this year alone. Group also conducts over 20 thousand Oral Health Awareness camps across India. This dual focus on clinical excellence and public health awareness exemplifies Clove Dental’s holistic approach to oral healthcare.

Under the guidance of brilliant professional leadership Clove’s comprehensive range of dental solutions, from orthodontic to implant treatments, has served over 1 lakh patients—a vivid reflection of the public’s trust and endorsement of Clove’s vision. The brand’s profound penetration and mastery in dental care have continually elevated industry standards, evidenced by more than 2 lakh root canal treatments (RCTs) and the placement of almost 4 lakh crowns.