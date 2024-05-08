Tata Steel Foundation’s Mobile Public Health Units Reach Nearly 41,000 Patients in Dhenkanal

Narendrapur, May 8, 2024 – Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), committed to holistic community development, has been transforming primary healthcare services in the peripheral villages of the Tata Steel Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal district since it started providing service through Mobile Public Health Units (mPHU). These units have served 29 peripheral villages across seven panchayats in the region, namely Mangalpur, Sibapur, Khadagprasad, Nuagaon, Kusupanga, Nuahata, and Paika Puruna Kote.

The mPHUs aim to bring accessible, high-quality primary healthcare to the doorstep of peripheral villages through regular check-ups, screenings and free medications. Staffed with a dedicated team, including MBBS-certified doctor, nurses, pharmacists, technicians, and coordinators; they follow a structured schedule with four visits per village every month. These visits include health camps offering check-ups, consultations, and free basic diagnoses and medicines.

Tutu Sahu, a resident of Asanabani village in Kusupanga Gram Panchayat, shared, “The mobile medical health facility is providing service in our village weekly. This greatly benefits us, granting access to quality medical facilities, check-ups, and diagnoses for effective treatment of diseases and ailments. Since our village lacks basic healthcare facilities, it has been greatly helpful.”

An effective referral system ensures patients complete follow-up treatment of patients who require critical care. Additionally, the team conducts health awareness sessions on hygiene, sanitation, nutrition, and disease prevention in schools and villages.

Prasant Kumar Mishra, a resident of Naraharipur village in Paik Purunakote Gram Panchayat, expressed his gratitude saying, “I’m thankful to Tata Steel Foundation for the weekly visits by their medical team. Their dedicated work spares us from travelling long distances for check-ups. The mobile medical unit comes right to our doorstep, a massive advantage, especially for the elderly, unwell, and underserved villagers.”

Approximately 41,000 patients have been provided with healthcare services last year through these mPHUs. Recognising the need for doorstep primary healthcare facilities in the region, the TSF had initiated the operation of two Mobile Public Health Units (mPHUs) in 2019. Since then thousands have been treated by this initiative. These efforts have significantly enhanced health awareness and the adoption of healthier practices, promising a healthier future for these communities.