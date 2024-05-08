TPSODL successfully meets peak summer demand of 760 MW

Berhampur, 8th May, 2024: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has once again demonstrated its commitment to providing reliable power supply to the region, by successfully meeting a peak summer demand of 760 MW on May-05, 2024. This marks a significant increase from last year’s peak demand of 668 MW recorded in April 2023, showcasing a remarkable 13.77% rise in demand.

Berhampur City, a key area served by TPSODL, also experienced a substantial surge in peak demand, reaching 171 MW on the same day. Compared to the previous year’s peak demand of 138 MW recorded on 17 April 2023, this represents a notable increase of 23.91%. The scorching heat, with temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius, underscores the critical importance of a robust and reliable power infrastructure to meet the needs of the community during such challenging conditions.

The Discom has made necessary arrangements to ensure an uninterrupted power supply amid the rising power demand this summer season. It has implemented several technologies strengthen the distribution network system and improve the reliability of power supply to its 22 Lakh customers as the temperature soars across the state.

“At TPSODL, we are committed to meeting the evolving energy needs of our region, especially during peak demand periods like the summer months. Our focus on innovation, technology, and operational efficiency enables us to reliably serve our customers while adapting to changing demand patterns” said Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL.

The Power System Control Centre (PSCC) plays a pivotal role in TPSODL’s operations, serving as a central hub for real-time monitoring of the entire distribution network. Leveraging advanced OT and IT technologies such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Permit to Leave (PTW) management system ensures the safety of field staff at various sites, further enhancing the reliability and efficiency of the power distribution network.

As TPSODL continues to uphold its commitment to providing reliable power supply to the region, it remains dedicated to exploring innovative solutions and investing in technology to meet the growing energy demands of Southern Odisha.