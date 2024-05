Bhubaneswar: CEO announces an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased teacher. Teacher on polling duty dies. While collecting polling materials, a teacher of Patuapali Primary School in Agalpur block falls sick at DAV College Voting Centre. Doctors at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir declare him received dead. Teachers’ Association demands compensation as announced.