Godrej Locks recognized with ‘India Design Mark Award 2023’ for ‘Seven’ Exceptional Products

Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, a business unit of Godrej & Boyce, is a leading name in innovative safety solutions. The company is proud to announce that seven of its products have been honoured with the esteemed India Design Mark Award 2023. This remarkable achievement highlights the company’s commitment to excellence in design, functionality, and innovation.

Commenting on this win Shyam Motwani, Business Head, Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems said, “At Godrej Locks, we firmly believe in the transformative power of exceptional design. It’s not just about aesthetics; it’s about how design enhances everyday experiences and positively impacts lives keeping safety in mind. Our relentless commitment to innovation is ingrained in everything we do, driven by a deep understanding of our customers’ evolving needs. The emphasis on design at Godrej Locks is reinforced by our cutting-edge inhouse design lab. This lab acts as a nucleus for creativity and originality, fostering collaboration among skilled designers to craft products that seamlessly blend functionality with aesthetic appeal. Winning the prestigious India Design Mark Award for year on year is a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation. This recognition inspires us to push boundaries even further, as we continue to create products that surpass expectations and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our customers.”

The India Design Mark Award is a testament to Godrej Locks’s relentless pursuit of superior design and quality across its product range. The recognized products include- main door lock Centaur, mortise handles NEH 19 and NEH 20 and innovative kitchen fittings like Super Corner Solution, Super Swing Corner, Super Slide out Pantry and Perfect Grain Storage.

Each of these products exemplifies the brand’s commitment to delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed customer expectations. With a focus on usability, durability and aesthetics, the company has consistently raised the bar in the industry.

With a firm belief in staying ahead of the curve, Godrej Locks continually invests in technology prowess to cater to the evolving needs of consumers. The India Design Mark Award is a validation of the company’s unwavering dedication towards delivering superior quality products that enrich the lives of its customers.