Evos Buildcon Pvt Ltd Leads the Way as Odisha’s First Association of Allottees Under New Project Category

Bhubaneswar : In a groundbreaking development, Evos Buildcon Pvt Ltd’s Empires project, located in Madanpur, has become the first project in Odisha to establish an association of allottees under the new project category, in compliance with the new Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act 2023. This milestone aligns the state’s housing project laws with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, ushering in a new era of transparency and accountability in the real estate sector.

The event saw the presence of BDA Secretary Biswaranjan Rath, who officiated the certificate handover, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of the new legislation. For Evos Buildcon Pvt Ltd, the ceremony was graced by Managing Director Mr. Kalinga Keshari Rath, Director of Operations Mr. Prafulla Mohanty, Advocate Bismay Dash and CRM Manager Sujata Pattnaik, highlighting the company’s commitment to fostering a transparent and well-managed living environment.

On behalf of the newly formed Association, the event was attended by President Sushma Pati, Secretary Dr. Pratyusha Pipal, Treasurer Padmalochan Panigrahi, and members Srisendu Das, Chanchal Sahoo, and Reeta Nayak. Their collective leadership and commitment have been key in achieving this groundbreaking accomplishment.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first in new project category in Odisha to establish an association of allottees under the New Odisha Apartment Act,” stated Shri Kalinga Keshari Rath, Managing Director of Evos Buildcon. “This marks a significant step towards ensuring transparency, accountability, and seamless management within our community, setting a benchmark for future developments.”

The new Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act 2023 is designed to enhance the governance of apartment projects, ensuring that associations of allottees are legally recognized and empowered. This initiative by Evos Empires underscores the benefits of organized, community-driven living, promoting an environment of trust and collaboration among residents.

Evos Buildcon Pvt Ltd.’s successful establishment of its association not only reflects compliance with these regulations but also sets a positive precedent for future housing projects. As the first of its kind, Evos Buildcon Pvt Ltd is paving the way for a more organized and harmonious future for apartment residents in Odisha.