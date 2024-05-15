Sandeep Lamichhane Gets Clean Chit By Patan High Court, Available For T20 World Cup Selection

The Patan High Court on Wednesday acquitted Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane in the rape case after the Kathmandu District Court sentenced him eight years in jail in January, reports stated. Sandeep is now available for the T20 World Cup squad after he was found innocent. However, Nepal has already announced the 15-player squad led by Rohit Paudel but with the ICC rule of allowing the teams to make changes to their squad until May 25 it is certain that Lamichhane might get picked. According to local media reports, the court found Lamichhane innocent of raping a woman identified as Gushala-26 in a hotel in Tilganga on August 21, 2022.