Abhinav Bindra Awarded Prestigious Olympic Order By IOC; Becomes First Indian To Receive Award

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board has decided to award India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra with the Olympic Order for his outstanding services to the Olympic Movement. The award will be given during the 142nd IOC Session in Paris on 10th of August 2024. The Olympic Order is the highest award of the IOC, given for distinguished contributions to the Olympic Movement.

41-year-old Bindra, won the men’s 10 meter air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Games and became first Indian individual to win an Olympic gold medal. Bindra has also been a member of the IOC Athlete Commission since 2018.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has congratulated the ace Indian shooter on for the honour. In a social media post, Mr. Mandaviya said that his achievement has filled the country with pride and is truly well-deserved. He added that Mr. Bindra’s name alone has inspired generations of shooters and Olympians.