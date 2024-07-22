Ajit Agarkar: Surya Kumar Yadav Chosen Over Hardik Pandya for Leadership Role

Indian Men’s cricket team chief selector Ajit Agarkar defended the decision to not select Hardik Pandya as captain, emphasizing that Surya Kumar Yadav possesses the necessary leadership qualities. Agarkar acknowledged Pandya’s importance and fitness challenges but highlighted Yadav’s potential. Team India’s Head Coach Gautam Gambhir praised the team’s past successes and emphasized fostering a trust-based relationship with players. The Indian team will soon depart for Sri Lanka to play ODI and T20I series from July 27 to August 7.