3rd Session of India-Zimbabwe Joint Trade Committee held in New Delhi

Third Session of India-Zimbabwe Joint Trade Committee (JTC) was held in New Delhi from 13.05.2024 to 14.05.2024 under the co- chairpersonship of Economic Adviser, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Ms. Priya P. Nair and Chief Director, Economic Cooperation, International Trade and Diaspora, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Ms. Rudo. M. Faranisi. Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of Zimbabwe, Mr. Peter Hobwani along with over 15 delegates from relevant Ministries accompanied the Zimbabwean delegation. The discussions were held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere. There was enthusiastic response towards greater cooperation, addressing pending issues, boosting trade and investment and greater people to people contacts.

Both sides reviewed the bilateral trade and noted the vast potential that exists between the two countries. Both sides agreed to make concerted efforts towards enhancing bilateral trade. Both sides agreed to explore signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for regulatory cooperation in Digital transformation solutions, Tele-medicines, Rough diamonds, fast payments system and traditional medicine among others.

Both sides identified several areas of focus for enhancing bilateral cooperation in pharmaceuticals, Geospatial Sector, healthcare, machinery and mechanical appliances, vehicles, electrical machinery, mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of distillation, plastics and articles, iron and steel, agriculture and food processing, engineering sector, renewable energy, digital economy, textiles, capacity building etc.

Both sides also agreed on closer collaboration between the Investment Promotion Agencies and Chambers of Commerce of both sides. The deliberations of the 3rd Session of India-Zimbabwe JTC were cordial and forward-looking, indicative of the amicable and special relations between the two countries.