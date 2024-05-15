National Medical Commission Approves DM Program in Medical Oncology at AHPGIC, Cuttack; New Courses to Begin in 2024-25

The National Medical Commission has approved the initiation of a DM program in the Department of Medical Oncology at AHPGIC, Cuttack, with two seats available.

The new courses are set to begin in the 2024-25 academic session, enhancing medical education in Odisha. In a related event, meritorious ANM and GNM students were honored. The ceremony saw the presence of senior health officials, including the Director of Nursing, Director of Health Services, Director of SIHFW, and additional directors and consultants from NHM Odisha. The contributions and dedication of nurses to the healthcare system were acknowledged and appreciated.