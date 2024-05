India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have advanced to the men’s doubles final of the Thailand Open in Bangkok. The top Indian shuttlers achieved a commanding semi-final victory against the Taiwanese duo M.C. Lu and Tang Kai Wei, winning in straight games, 21-11, 21-12. Shetty and Rankireddy are set to face Liu Yi of Taiwan and Chen Boyang of China in the final tomorrow.