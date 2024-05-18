NTIPRIT, Ghaziabad conducts workshop on “Global Standards & IPR” on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

A one-day workshop on “Global Standards & IPR” highlighted the importance of “Global Standards & IPR” for any country’s development. A precursor to the significant World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) scheduled to be hosted by India from October 15-24, 2024; the workshop also provided a platform for national stakeholders to forge global partnerships and align with international best practices in telecommunications standards.

The workshop was hosted by National Telecommunications Institute for Policy Research, Innovation and Training (NTIPRIT), Ghaziabad under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in collaboration with International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area office and Innovation Centre, New Delhi, at its campus in Ghaziabad on 17th May, 2024; to commemorate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. The event was inaugurated by Telecommunications Secretary, Dr Neeraj Mittal. Officers from DoT, ITU experts, Faculty members and students from Engineering Colleges of Delhi and NCR attended the workshop. Shri Atul Sinha, DDG (ICT), NTIPRIT welcomed the dignitaries and all the participants to the workshop.

In his inaugural address, Dr Neeraj Mittal emphasized the critical importance of global collaboration in standardization to spur innovation and technological advancement. Shri A K Sahu, Member (S), highlighted the importance of National contribution in the global standardization process. Shri R R Mittar, DG (T), elaborated on the nuances of the Telecom Standards. Shri R Shakya, Senior Advisor, ITU Area Office, New Delhi, in his special address urged the participants to proactively involve with ITU activities in standardization domain. He also detailed about the WTSA-24.

Shri Deb Kumar Chakrabarti, Director General, NTIPRIT spoke about the spirit of cooperation and partnership and highlighted the objectives and overviews of the workshop. Mr Martin Adolph, Study Group Counsellor, ITU, provided an overview about the ITU, its activities and the importance of global standards in Technical/Engineering Education.

Shri Sharad Arora, CEO of Mashmari, explained the standardization processes and their critical impact on technical education. Dr Klutto Milleth from CEWiT, IIT Madras, delved into the complexities of Standard Essential Patents (SEP) and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in technical education and projects. Shri U K Srivastava chaired a panel discussion on leveraging Global standards and IPR for innovation and competitiveness.

The workshop sets the stage for enhanced participation of Indian experts in the upcoming WTSA-2024 and provided an extensive opportunity to the participants to engage with global standards and intellectual property dynamics.