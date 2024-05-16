4 Odia Shuttlers Rutaparna, Swetaparna, Harshita & Sruti from KIIT University to participate in Australian Open 2024 Super 500 at Sydney.

The Australian Open 2024 BWF World Tour Super 500 is organized by Badminton World Federation at Sydney, Australia from 11th – 16th June 2024. For the first time in the history of Odisha Badminton four women Shuttlers from Odisha & students of KIIT University Rutaparna Panda, Swetaparna Panda, Harshita Rout & Sruti Swain will be participating in the said tournament. All the players thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant guidance & support.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS wished all the players good luck for their participation in this prestigious event.