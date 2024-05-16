TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) empowers farmers through Samriddhi initiative

Bhubaneswar, May 16, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power Company Limited and the Government of Odisha, continues its commitment towards rural development through its innovative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Samriddhi (A Multi-Stakeholder initiative in collaboration with Pantiss Center for Just Transition, NITCON Social Foundation and GIZ- Germany). In line with its mission to nurture sustainable economic growth in rural communities, under the Samriddhi Project, TPCODL organized an exposure visit for 20 Community Resource Persons (CRPs-) from the Samriddhi Project Implementation Site to the National Fishery Development Board (NFDB) and Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar

The exposure visit, held under the Samriddhi initiative, aimed at equipping CRPs with advanced knowledge and sustainable practices in aquaculture and promoting aquapreneurship. Participants received comprehensive training from experts at NFDB, covering various aspects including fish species identification, sustainable fish farming practices, water testing methodologies, and infrastructural arrangements for fish farming.

This initiative underscores TPCODL’s dedication to empower rural farmers by providing them enhanced skills and techniques related to fish farming. By extending this knowledge-sharing platform to CRPs, who will subsequently disseminate it among more than 600 rural farmers across 10 Producer Groups spanning over 360 acres of waterbodies, TPCODL aims to catalyse economic growth in the region in association with likeminded stakeholders.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, expressed his support for the initiative, stating, “TPCODL is deeply committed to driving positive change in the communities we serve. Through the Samriddhi initiative, we aim to uplift the livelihoods of rural farmers by providing them with valuable resources and training in modern Aquaculture practices. This exposure visit would strengthen our dedication to fostering economic development and empowerment at the grassroots level.”

The beneficiaries of TPCODL’s Samriddhi initiative are particularly fish farmers in the Khandapada area of Nayagarh district who stand to gain substantially from the knowledge and practices imparted through this exposure visit. Through exposure visits and comprehensive training, TPCODL aims to uplift rural communities and nurture a culture of sustainable agriculture.