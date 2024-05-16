Commission takes tough stand against post-poll violence in Andhra Pradesh

In a meeting held today at Nirvachan Sadan with Chief Secretary and DGP Andhra Pradesh, the Commission led by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar and ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu conveyed its displeasure over the post poll violence in Andhra Pradesh. Without mincing any words, the Commission directed CS and DGP to ensure that such violence is not repeated and all SPs to be tasked to take pre-emptive measures to avoid such a situation in future.

The Commission reviewed the cases at their level and directed CS and DGP for strict supervision, to ensure appropriate decision on timely filing of chargesheet against the culprits, as per law, preferably within the model code of conduct period.

During the briefing, CS and DGP shared their assessment of negligence and lack of supervision on the part of officials in violence hit districts. Commission approved the following proposals of the State Government:

Transfer of District Collector, Palnadu and initiation of departmental enquiry. Suspension of SP, Palnadu and SP, Ananthapuramu districts and initiation of departmental enquiry. Transfer of SP, Tirupati and initiation of departmental enquiry. Suspension of 12 subordinate police officials in these three districts (Palnadu, Anathapuramu and Tirupati) and initiation of departmental enquiry. Special Investigation team to investigate the matter and submit an action taken report to the Commission in two days in each of the cases. FIRs to be updated with additional appropriate IPC sections and other relevant statutory provisions. State has requested to retain 25 CAPF companies for 15 days after counting to control any possible violence after declaration of results.

The Commission decided to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs to retain the 25 CAPF companies in Andhra Pradesh for 15 days after counting, to control any violence after declaration of results.

It may be recalled that ECI has summoned Chief Secretary and DGP, Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi to personally explain reasons for failure of administration to contain post poll violence. Several incidents of violence were reported in Ananthapuramu, Palnadu and Tirupati districts on the poll-day and post poll day. Incidents were also reported before the poll involving assault, setting the property/office of the opposite party on fire, threatening, damaging of the campaign vehicles, stone pelting etc. Most of these incidents happened in the districts of Annamaya, Chittoor and Palnadu and few incidents in Guntur, Anantapur and Nandyal etc.