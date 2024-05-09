MDoNER hosts countdown to International Day of Yoga -2024 at Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, New Delhi

In anticipation of the upcoming International Day of Yoga, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) organized a countdown event at VigyanBhawan Annexe in New Delhi. Secretary and officers/officials of MDoNER and CISF officers and staff posted in VigyanBhawan Annexe, activelyparticipated under the guidance of Yoga Instructor and Demonstrators from MDNIY highlighting the timeless benefits of yoga deeply ingrained in Indian heritage.

The event featured dynamic yoga practices aimed at nurturing holistic well-being. Secretary DoNER emphasized yoga’s role in promoting physical, mental, and spiritual health

As MDoNER hosts the countdown to this transformative day, it reaffirms India’s commitment to nurturing a culture of health and wellness through yoga. The event at Vigyan Bhawan serves as a reminder of yoga’s universal appeal and its enduring relevance in addressing contemporary challenges.

Yoga, with its roots in ancient Indian tradition, has been widely recognized for its positive impact on physical, mental, and spiritual health. MDoNER’s event highlights the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life for a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.