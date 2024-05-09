Tata Motors enhances its electric last-mile mobility offering; launches the all-new Tata Ace EV 1000 

Makes e-cargo mobility smarter and greener with higher payload capabilities and an extended range



Bengaluru : Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today strengthened its e-cargo mobility solutions with the launch of the all-new Ace EV 1000. Developed to revolutionise last-mile mobility, this zero-emission mini-truck offers higher rated payload of 1 tonne and a certified range of 161km on a single charge. The Ace EV is developed with rich inputs from its customers and the new variant will address evolving needs from various sectors like FMCG, beverages, paints & lubricants, LPG & dairy.

Supported by over 150 Electric Vehicle Support Centres across the country, the Ace EV is equipped with an advanced battery management system, Fleet Edge telematics system and robust aggregates for best-in-class uptime. The Ace EV leverages the immense capabilities of the Tata UniEVerse, collaborating with relevant Tata Group companies, and partnering with country’s leading financiers to offer customers a holistic e-cargo mobility solution. It will be available with versatile cargo decks and will be on sale at all Tata Motors commercial vehicle dealerships across the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Vinay Pathak, Vice President & Business Head – SCV&PU, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said “Over the past two years, our Ace EV customers have been beneficiaries of an unmatched experience, which is profitable and sustainable at the same time. They have become ambassadors of the revolutionary zero-emission last-mile mobility solution. With the launch of the Ace EV 1000, we are extending the experience to customers who are looking at solutions with improved operating economics across the varied sectors they service. We are confident that the Ace EV 1000 will contribute to a greener future while delivering superior value and low cost of ownership.”

The Ace EV is powered by EVOGEN powertrain that offers an unparalleled driving experience with a 7-year battery warranty and a 5-year comprehensive maintenance package. It delivers safe, all-weather operations with an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range. It allows regular and fast charging capabilities for high uptime. It is powered by a 27kW (36hp) motor with 130Nm of peak torque, to ensure best-in-class pickup and grade-ability allowing easy ascend in fully loaded conditions.