PM Narendra Modi addressed BJP Rally in Cuttack, Odisha, said BJD is disrespecting the Odia culture time and again

Cuttack: PM Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Cuttack.“Your excitement is telling me that Odisha is going to make history after 25 years. It’s decided that on June 10, the first BJP CM of Odisha will take the oath, and with your blessings Modi’s government will also take the oath in Delhi. Cuttack is amongst the most historic cities in India. It’s a place to strengthen the resolution of ‘Viksit Bharat’”

“Can a person, who does not know the culture and tradition of Odisha, run the state? You gave 25 years to BJD and the results you all know. The next 25 years are important for Odisha in terms of development,” says PM Modi in Cuttack. BJP will get full majority and form govt in Odisha, and take the state to new heights in the next 25 years, says the Prime Minister citing a section of media reports that claim a possible hung Assembly in Odisha says PM Modi in Cuttack.

Cuttack forms one of the oldest existing cities in India. यहां इतिहास भी है, और विरासत भी है! This city is the hub modern education. This city is a catalyst of increasing the capabilities and capacities for Bharat in order to make it a developed nation says PM Modi in Cuttack.

