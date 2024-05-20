NationalTop News

PM Modi Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

By Odisha Diary bureau

PM Modi expressed his condolences, stating on X, “Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”

