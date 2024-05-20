ITC Hotels felicitated with The Golden Peacock National Training Awards 2024

Mumbai : ITC Hotels has been honoured with the esteemed Golden Peacock National Training Award – 2024, by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India. Golden Peacock Awards, by the Institute of Directors (IOD), are now recognized as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide.

The prestigious Golden Peacock Award, recognized globally, serves as a hallmark of excellence which recognizes distinction in organizational practices, particularly in Learning & Development. This recognition comes as a testament to ITC Hotels’ unwavering commitment to building a culture of learning and development and its dedication to empowering its workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to consistently deliver exceptional service.

Sharing his thoughts on this recognition, Sanjay Bose, Executive Vice President Human Resources and L&D said, “At ITC Hotels, the entire training system is centred around providing flawless, service to the guest. The design of training programmes emerge from service experience of our customers and the success of each training programme is measured through enhancement in guest experience. Receiving this prestigious award is a reaffirmation of ITC Hotels’ belief that a culture of continuous learning is the bedrock which leads to truly exceptional service. We are deeply honoured to have received this recognition and strive to achieve higher standards of learning and development and exemplary guest experience.”

ITC Hotels has enabled an environment of sensitivity and caring, providing development opportunities that lead to career growth at all levels of the organisation. Looking forward, ITC Hotels remains committed to upholding and continuously improving following this philosophy.