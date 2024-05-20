Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. (RNAIPL) Recognised by CII for Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Excellence and Water Management

Coimbatore: Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. (RNAIPL) received the prestigious Platinum Award for Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Excellence and Gold Award for Water Management at the 16th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry-Southern Region Environment, Health, and Safety (CII-SR EHS) Excellence Awards. The ceremony, held in Coimbatore on 15 May 2024, acknowledged RNAIPL’s commitment to EHS practices in its Chennai plant.

This recognition underscores RNAIPL’s outstanding efforts and remarkable progress made over the years in EHS, implementing best practices, and consistently prioritising safety and sustainability. Moreover, the award also recognises RNAIPL’s significant initiatives in water management, highlighting the company’s proactive approach towards adopting sustainable water conservation and management practices. This acknowledgment reflects RNAIPL’s commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible resource utilisation.

“RNAIPL remains committed to upholding the highest EHS standards. Receiving the Platinum Award for EHS Excellence and the Gold Award for Water Management at the CII-SR EHS Awards reflects our dedication to excellence in environmental, health, and safety practices. We take pride in the progress we’ve made over the years in promoting a culture of safety, sustainability, and performance. As we move forward, we remain focussed on setting new benchmarks and leading by example in EHS stewardship,” said Keerthi Prakash, Managing Director, RNAIPL.

The CII-EHS Excellence Awards are a prestigious platform that celebrates organisations’ outstanding contributions and leadership in the areas of environment, health, and safety through a rigorous assessment process with the industry experts. In 2023, RNAIPL had won three prestigious industry awards for commitment to Environment, Health, and Safety- Gold Category Award for the Automotive sector, the EHS Leadership Award and the Safe Employees, Safe Communities Award. RNAIPL’s recognition in these esteemed categories reflect the company’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of safety and excellence across all aspects of its operations.