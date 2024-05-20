Odisha: SOG Officer Injured in Gun Battle with Maoists in Nuapada

Prev Post
A Special Operation Group (SOG) jawan was critically injured during an encounter with Maoists at Sunabeda Sanctuary in Nuapada district on Monday. Reports indicate an exchange of gunfire in the Sibnarayanpur area of the sanctuary. The injured jawan has been taken to a private hospital in Raipur for treatment.
