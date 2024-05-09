Odisha: If BJP govt is formed, we will give jobs to 3 lakh youths on the basis of merit says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Malkangiri: An entire generation of voters in Odisha have only seen BJD’s misrule. A vote for the BJP will ensure holistic development for the state. Youths are unable to get jobs in Odisha, exam question papers are also getting leaked… If BJP govt is formed, we will give jobs to 3 lakh youths on the basis of merit says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Malkangiri.

“…Odisha CM Naveen speaks nothing more than ‘okay’. Whenever he is asked something, he says ‘okay, okay’. Once BJP forms govt in Odisha, all villages will be made revenue village,” says #Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in #Malkangiri

“…Women in Odisha will get a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 which they can withdraw in two years, Rs 25,000 in a year… Free rice is being given by PM Modi. What does CM Naveen give to the people of Odisha? He (Naveen Patnaik) gives whatever he has to give only to Pandian,” says

Once BJP govt forms in Odisha, Bengali teachers will be made available wherever Bengali people are there. And it has to be done because as per the new education policy, Bengali people and also tribal people have the rights to get education till class 5 in their own language, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Malkangiri .