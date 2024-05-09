New Delhi: External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar meets with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer in New Delhi. During the meeting, Dr. S Jaishankar says that as close and proximate neighbours, the development of ties between the two nations is based on mutual interest and reciprocal sensitivity.

He says, India articulates these values in terms of the Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR mission.

The External Affairs Minister says that India has been a key provider of development assistance to the Maldives.