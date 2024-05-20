Galgotias University Signs MoU with Lex Mores Law Firm to Enhance Law Students Career Prospects

National, May 20, 2024: Galgotias University is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lex Mores, a leading law firm. This strategic partnership is set to significantly enhance internship and job opportunities for law students at Galgotias University.

The MoU aims to provide students with practical exposure to corporate law, allowing them to gain valuable hands on experience in the field. Through this collaboration, law students will have the chance to participate in internships at Lex Mores, which will help bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical application. During the visit, Lex Mores delegates expressed a keen interest in extending research collaborations that would benefit society.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, commented on the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with Lex Mores is a pivotal step in enriching our law program. By offering our students direct exposure to the practicalities of corporate law, we are ensuring they receive an education that is both comprehensive and deeply connected to the legal industry’s current demands. This initiative aligns with our vision of producing graduates who are not only academically proficient but also industry-ready.”

The partnership highlights Galgotias University’s dedication to provide industry connections and enhancing the employability of its students. By working closely with leading firms like Lex Mores, the university ensures that its students are well-prepared to meet the demands of the legal profession.

Galgotias University continues to strive towards excellence in education and remains committed to providing its students with opportunities that will shape their future success.