Centurion University Etches its name in the Eligible List for Academic Collaboration with Foreign Universities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Centurion University of Technology and Management, a recipient of the coveted Excellence in Education Award, has officially been inducted among Indian universities eligible for academic collaborations with foreign universities. With the University Grants Commission (UGC) including Centurion in the list of Indian universities eligible for foreign partnerships opens multiple opportunities such as twinning, joint degree as well as dual degree programs. The Australian Government through its High Commission in Delhi curated the list in conjunction with the Ministry of Education and the UGC. This recognition is a testament to Centurion University’s commitment to global educational partnerships and excellence in academic pursuits.

“We are delighted and honoured to be included in the list of eligible institutions for academic collaboration with foreign universities. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to providing our students with world-class educational opportunities and fostering international partnerships that drive innovation and excellence,” said Dr (Prof) Supriya Pattanayak, the Vice Chancellor of the Centurion University, a pioneer of skill-integrated higher education in India.

Centurion University’s inclusion among the 233 universities for academic partnerships underscores its academic prowess and international standing. The university has a remarkable track record of successful collaborations with governments/authorities of countries such as Australia, Gabon, Norway, Bangladesh and Nigeria. The University has been actively engaged with the Australian government on multiple fronts, demonstrating its capability to foster meaningful and impactful academic relationships.

One of Centurion University’s standout achievements is its extensive exchange programs with Australian institutions, designed to enrich the academic experiences of students while promoting cultural exchange and global perspectives, aligning perfectly with Centurion University’s vision of creating well-rounded global citizens. Centurion University’s strong presence in the global education landscape, coupled with its dedication to academic excellence and collaboration, positions it as a leading institution for those seeking transformative educational experiences.