CDS Gen Anil Chauhan to chair Parivartan Chintan – Il, a two-day conference on jointness & integration of Armed Forces on 9-10 May

In light of the imminent Theaterization, the Indian Armed Forces are intent on giving momentum to the ongoing Jointness and Integration initiatives amongst the three services.

“Parivartan Chintan”, a pioneering conference for the heads of all Tri-services Institutes, aimed at generating novel reformative ideas & initiatives, was conducted on 08 Apr 2024. Parivartan Chintan – Il, chaired by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, is planned over a period of two days on 09-10 May 2024 in New Delhi.

Members from all the sub-committees of the apex Chiefs of Staff Committee; the CDS as its permanent Chairman and the three Service Chiefs, shall review the progress made in multiple domains, and ideate on the necessary reforms to achieve the desired end state towards transformation through jointness and integration.