President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi is now Confirmed to have Died in a Helicopter Crash yesterday in Northwestern Iran. Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is confirmed dead after rescuers reached the crash site. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is also dead. The discovery came after a long night of searching in freezing conditions.

“No survivors” were found at the crash site of the helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollhian, Iranian state media said on Monday.

After hours of searching through mountainous terrain amid inclement weather, rescue teams located the crashed helicopter, which was almost entirely destroyed.

The chopper crashed in Jolfa in the mountainous northwestern region of the country on Sunday. The incident happened as Raisi and others were travelling back from their visit to Iran’s border with Azerbaijan.

Ebrahim Raisi, president since August, 2021.

– Won 62.9% of the vote at 2021 presidential election, critics question fairness of vote.

– Considered a hardliner and ally of Supreme Leader of Ali Khamenei.

– Considered as a possible successor of Khamenei as Supreme Leader.

– Critics call him the ‘Butcher of Tehran’ for role in execution of political prisoners in the late 80s as part of role on prosecution committee.

– Killed in helicopter crash together with his foreign minister