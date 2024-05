India’s foreign secretary Kwatra calls on Bangladesh PM Hasina in Dhaka.

India’s Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra arrived in Dhaka on a short trip to Bangladesh, yesterday. In a social media post, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry shared details about Kwatra’s visit saying that, he is expected to meet PM Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and also hold meeting with the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Masud Bin Momen today.