Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Celebrates International Women in Maritime Day

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) celebrated the International Day for Women in Maritime, today in New Delhi, honouring the vital contributions of women seafarers. This year’s theme, ” Safe Horizons: Women in Shaping the Future of Maritime Safety,” underscores the importance of safety and security of women in the maritime sector.

During the celebration, 27 women seafarers from various marine institutes pursuing different degrees in maritime field and some professionals from the field were recognized for their dedication and significant contributions to the maritime industry. These women exemplify the strength and resilience required to thrive in a traditionally male-dominated field, and their achievements are paving the way for future generations of women in maritime.

Secretary Shri T K Ramachandran said “On this International Day for Women in Maritime, we honor the invaluable contributions of women in the maritime sector. Their dedication and expertise are crucial as we navigate towards a more sustainable and equitable future. We must continue to break down barriers and create opportunities for women in this industry. Together, we can achieve a balanced, diverse, and prosperous maritime community.”

He said“This year’s theme, Safe Horizons: Women in Shaping the Future of Maritime Safety,” emphasizes the significant impact women have on maritime safety. It highlights the critical importance of security within the industry and acknowledges the essential role women play in ensuring safe operations and protecting lives at sea.”

The celebration highlighted the importance of gender equality as a key pillar for a sustainable future, as recognized in Sustainable Development Goal 5 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda. MoPSW is committed to supporting and empowering women in maritime through various initiatives and partnerships, including collaboration with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and other industry stakeholders.

Over the last 9 years, the number of seafarers has increased by 140%. In 2014, the total count of active Indian Seafarers was 117,090 which surged to 280,000 in 2023. The Directorate General of Shipping had approximately registered 1,699 women seafarers in 2014 which has now increased to 10,440 in 2023 reflecting an increase of 514% in the registered women Indian Seafarers. Presently, total women seafarers/indos registered as on 15.05.2024 is 13371 while active women seafarers till 31.12.2023 is 4770.